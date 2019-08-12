Taylor Swift Rocks Versace At ‘Teen Choice Awards’ 2019 While Nabbing This Year’s Teen Icon Award

Taylor Swift hit the red carpet at the Teen Choice Awards 2019 on November 11. The sometimes controversial and always caring “Bad Blood” singer was on trend and turned out for her most recent sartorial runway as she rocked a signature suit by Versace.

The three-piece ensemble worn by the 29-year-old superstar included a bodysuit, a blazer and shorts. Her colorful designer outfit, which featured brown, yellow, red and turquoise hues, was nothing less than dramatic. The shorts were short enough so that her long, toned legs were on view for everyone to see.

Meanwhile, Taylor complimented her fashionable look with gorgeous gladiator-styled lace-up heels by Kat Maconie. She also had on a few precious baubles, including acrylic Misahara earrings and Irene Neuwirth, VRAM and Emily P Wheeler rings.

She wore her pretty blonde locks partially up in the back while the rest of her hair fell into loose curls around her shoulders. Her bangs look teased as did the top of her head, seeming to be enjoying a 1960s throwback ‘do.

As for Taylor’s makeup, the professional application was en pointe. Her lips were neutral, giving her stunning green eyes more pop. The top artist seemed to be wearing false eyes which looked great, as did her sandy brows.

Her red carpet appearance represented a very important evening for Taylor as she had been tapped to receive the inaugural Teen Icon Award during the broadcast that took place in Southern California’s Pacific coast hot spot, Hermosa Beach, as The Inquisitr shared earlier in the evening.

Then, during the first hour of the show, Taylor Swift was gifted with the pioneering award while being toasted by many of her contemporaries and forever fans, including Jameela Jamil and Wiz Khalifa.

The “ME!” singer took the stage while taking possession of her special surfboard award. World Cup winner Alex Morgan presented her friend with that surfboard, letting Tay enjoy honoring her for her stance regarding gender equality.

The surfboard, which rocked pictures of her three kitties, was called her most “esthetically pleasing” award ever.

She also told the crowd that everyone messes up in life.

“Mistakes are inevitable…it’s normal to make mistakes. No-one comes through unscathed. Please be kind to yourself and stand up for yourself.”

While onstage, Taylor Swift mentioned her Lover album comes out on August 23 and her single “Lover” drops next week on the 16th. And then the big talent from Tennessee wrapped up her lively speech, thrilled to be honored by the Teen Choice Awards.