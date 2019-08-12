NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony ‘Could Legitimately Help’ Milwaukee Bucks In 2019-20 Season, Per ‘HoopsHype’

Does signing Carmelo Anthony make sense for the Milwaukee Bucks?

All the big names in the 2019 NBA free agency have already found a new home, but there is one notable player who remains unsigned on the open market – 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony. Since being waived by the Chicago Bulls, Anthony is having a hard time finding an NBA team who will give him the opportunity to continue his NBA career. However, Anthony is still very optimistic that he will be playing in the 2019-20 NBA season.

Carmelo Anthony may no longer be in his prime, but he would still be a great addition to a legitimate title contender who needs a boost in their second unit, especially now that the veteran small forward is more willing to accept a reduced role. Though he struggled to make himself fit alongside Chris Paul and James Harden on the Houston Rockets, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the same thing will happen with other contenders. Frank Urbina of HoopsHype recently created a list of potential landing spots for Anthony in the 2019 NBA free agency

One of the most intriguing free-agency destinations for Carmelo Anthony is the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite going through lots of ups and downs in the past two years, Urbina believes that Anthony “could legitimately help” the Bucks contend for the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season. However, this will require Anthony to tremendously improve his ability to play off the ball and be a more efficient catch-and-shoot three-pointer.

“Anthony seems especially logical for the Bucks in the role Nikola Mirotic left behind after he headed back to Europe, as a floor-spacing power forward there to help give reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo more room to operate in the paint. If the FIBA version of Melo were to ever exist in the NBA (and we’re running out of time for it to actually happen), there aren’t many better teams for it to occur on than Milwaukee, who are elite without him, but could take a chance on his skill set to be even better.”

Carmelo Anthony insists he wants to play again. Here are four team that could make sense as possible landing spots. https://t.co/vZ66xPI3oG — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) August 11, 2019

If he manages to bring back “FIBA/Olympic Melo,” Carmelo Anthony would be a matchup nightmare to any team’s second unit. The Bucks may already have a starting lineup featuring Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez, but Anthony would still be a welcome addition to their bench. However, as of now, the Bucks no longer have an open roster spot to sign Anthony.

Also, it remains a big question mark if the Bucks have any interest in adding the veteran small forward to their roster. Aside from the Bucks, Urbina also mentioned the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Los Angeles Lakers as potential landing spots for Carmelo Anthony in the 2019 NBA free agency.