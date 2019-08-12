‘Bachelor’ Fans Joke About How Hannah Brown’s Instagram Photo Is Likely Making Luke Parker’s Head Explode

Luke Parker, who talked about how Hannah Brown needs to treat her body as a temple, probably doesn't like her most recent Instagram photo.

There have been a lot of unusual, unpopular contestants to grace The Bachelor and The Bachelorette throughout the years. However, it’s possible that Luke Parker is one of the most disliked figures that Bachelor nation has seen in a long time. Not only was the Georgia native hated by every single man that appeared alongside him on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, but he definitely wasn’t popular with viewers watching at home either, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

There was an obvious and palpable connection between Brown and Parker from night one and he even managed to secure her First Impression rose. They also were able to bond by their shared passion for the faith. However, their relationship imploded on the night of the fantasy suites when Parker informed her that he would no longer be interested in being with her if he found out she’d slept with another man. The conversation didn’t go well and Brown, who was furious, sent him packing.

In addition to Parker’s comments that were later deemed by many to be a form of slut-shaming, he also spoke about how Brown needed to treat her body as a temple, implying she needed to avoid dressing too sexy.

In Brown’s most recent Instagram photo, she smiles seductively while biting the petal of a large pink rose. She shows some serious skin in a very cropped blouse with a lace neckline. Brown drew in a plethora of praise from fans who gushed about how good she looked. Many fans took the opportunity to joke about how Parker certainly wouldn’t like the photo due to its sexual nature.

Tyler Cameron was spotted in NYC with Gigi Hadid, days after spending the night with Hannah Brown. https://t.co/1ZvppejMA7 pic.twitter.com/pBrvTrL6WC — E! News (@enews) August 5, 2019

“Somewhere Luke P’s head just exploded Looking good,” commented one fan.

Loading...

“Somewhere Luke P is screaming ‘your body is a temple,'” commented another.

During the explosive Men Tell All episode, Brown talked about how she won’t allow herself to be slut-shamed, whether it be by Parker or strangers on the Internet.