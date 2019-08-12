Miley Cyrus Trashed Online After Footage Of Her Last Public Outing With Liam Hemsworth Leaks

Miley Cyrus is being absolutely annihilated online by fans who are siding with Liam Hemsworth in the couple’s shocking split.

According to The Daily Mail, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s last public outing came on July 9 when they were filmed in a short clip looking distant from one another.

In the video, Liam is seen walking ahead of Miley. He wore a pair of black basketball shorts and a plain, white short-sleeved t-shirt. He added a pair of dark sunglasses and didn’t seem to acknowledge his wife, who walked a few feet behind him.

Cyrus is seen in the video wearing an all-black ensemble, which includes dark pants, a long-sleeved sweater, and a matching black bucket hat. She had her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves, which fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Miley added chunky heels to complete her look as she walked behind Liam and looked down to stare at her phone while walking through a crowd of people.

Cyrus also wore a minimal makeup look for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a fresh face, and nude lips. She and Hemsworth were also seen stopping to snap a photo with a fan along the way.

As many fans now know, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have announced their split. Moments later, photos of the singer kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, surfaced online and sent fans into a frenzy.

In the comment section of the post, many fans roasted Cyrus, blaming her and her antics as the reason that her marriage with Hemsworth didn’t work.

“In Cyrus’ efforts to break away from her Hannah Montana association some years ago, her behaviour [sic] over the ensuing years has just made her look more immature and foolish than ever. It’s hard to believe she’s 26 – she still behaves like a teenager,” one fan wrote.

“He needs a classy female,” another stated.

“He should be celebrating,” a third critic commented. “Agreed. She did him a favor,” another admitted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cyrus’ rep confirmed the news of the couple’s split to People Magazine on Saturday night by releasing a statement.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s lives post-split by following them on social media.