Isabelle Mathers Pops Out Of Tiny Bikini Top

Isabelle Mathers shared a brand new bikini pic with her fans today, and it has her fans going wild.

The photo showed her in a tiny, polka-dot bikini top. It had extra long straps that wrapped around her stomach multiple times. Isabelle wore this top with bright white bottoms.

Mathers stood in front of a white building with green foliage and yellow flowers visible behind her. The model wore her hair up in a high ponytail and pulled her sunglasses down with her right hand.

A second photo zoomed in on Isabelle, which revealed exactly how small the bikini top was. She also placed her hands on her head and closed her eyes for the shot.

So far, the update has received 86,000 likes. Plus, many of Isabelle’s fans sent her tons of love in the comments section.

“A body everyone wishes for,” said a fan.

“Can you be any more perfect,” asked a follower.

“Holy SH*T you’re a goddess,” exclaimed an Instagram user.

Others sent joking compliments to the model.

“If I didn’t like food so much I’d want to be her,” said a fan.

At the same time, a follower responded to Isabelle’s captions.

“Nice.. its great to have that privilege..,” they said, referring to the model’s getaway in Sardinia.

Mathers’ fans also had a suggestion to make.

“U need to be a Victoria [sic] secret model,” declared a fan.

“I thought you were @emrata same bikinis she always wears and same body,” noted another follower.

It’s true that the bikini top looks very similar to the swimwear that Emily Ratajkowski sells under her Inamorata Woman line.

In other news, before Mathers headed to Sardinia, she shared a simple car selfie that received over 69,000 likes.

She showed off her long, curly hair as she wore it down in a middle part. Her makeup included light pink lipstick, plus plenty of blush to give her an extra glow. Her eye makeup looked fairly simple, as she rocked dark mascara.

Isabelle gave her signature pout and placed her right hand on the side of her head.

The selfie was much-loved by fans, with lots of people saying nice things.

Loading...

“Look like a young brooke shields,” noticed a fan.

“How is someone this hot though,” asked a follower.

Others replied to Isabelle’s captions.

“Ya like lighting could make you look bad,” said an Instagram user.

“You make lighting look good sweetie. Enjoy your day,” said a fan.

“I love the tan with ur blue eyes,” added another fan.