Watch Los Angeles FC Vs. New York Red Bulls Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, MLS Inter-Conference Showdown

Look for a possession-oriented contest as powerhouse Los Angeles FC and New York Red Bulls rank as the top two possession teams in Major League Soccer.

Major League Soccer’s Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC have lost only three games all season, while winning 16 with just four draws, making them clearly the best team in either conference. And now it appears that LAFC just got better, as they will be welcoming original MLS franchise New York Red Bulls just three days after adding 19-year-old Uruguayan forward Brian Rodriguez, whom the Associated Press described as one of South America’s premier young players. For a Red Bulls team looking to extend a rare two-game winning streak, Sunday night’s MLS weekend finale will pose a formidable challenge, in the match that will live stream from downtown L.A.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the MLS inter-conference showdown on Sunday, pitting Eastern fourth-place New York Red Bulls against the powerhouse Western leaders Los Angeles FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at the 22,000-seat Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, August 11. That start time will be 9 p.m. CT, 10 p.m. ET.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 3 a.m. on Monday, August 12, British Summer Time. Fans in Jamaica can watch the game at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and on many other Caribbean islands, the live stream starts at 10 p.m. in the Atlantic Standard Time Zone.

Meanwhile, New York may have at least one slight advantage over Los Angeles FC, as the only team in the league better at gaining possession in the attacking third of the pitch. According to MLS Soccer, Red Bulls leads all of MLS at 10.79 such possessions per game. But LAFC is a close second at 10.43, with no other team topping 8.64.

While LAFC is cruising toward what will likely turn out to be a record-setting season in terms of their final point total, the team says that it’s true the focus is now on the MLS playoffs, according to Yahoo! Sports.

“Winning these games, it’s great, but the ultimate prize at the end of the day is the MLS Cup,” defender Steven Beitashour said. “We’re working on getting better every single week, and improving. And really fine-tuning ourselves for the playoffs and MLS Cup.”

To watch a free live stream of the Los Angeles FC vs. New York Red Bulls 2019 MLS East vs. West showdown on Sunday, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go, the online streaming service of Fox Sports, and FS1, which broadcasts the match on cable television.

To view the Los Angeles FC vs. New York Red Bulls match for free without the benefit of a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now.

In Jamaica and the Caribbean islands, ESPN Play Caribbean will stream the match.

In Canada, the TSN Go sports platform will provide a live stream. And in the U.K. and Ireland, a live stream of the Los Angeles FC vs. New York Red Bulls match can be accessed with the Free Sports TV.

For a complete list of live streaming sources for Los Angeles FC vs. New York Red Bulls in countries around the world, check out Live Soccer TV.