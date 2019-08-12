Nicki Minaj Straddles Her Boyfriend Kenneth Petty And Sends A Message To Her Haters In Latest Instagram Post

Nicki Minaj is proving to her non-fans that she isn’t concerned with their opinions.

The “Megatron” rapper straddled her future husband while wearing a revealing outfit that showed off the Grammy winner’s insane physique. The outfit featured fiery orange and yellow chaps which Minaj paired with platform heels and a yellow bustier, which showed major skin as Minaj turned to the side to face the camera. Her backside is on full display, as Petty is shown holding it with his hands. Minaj made a kissing face at the camera, while Petty made a serious face as his girlfriend sat on him. The New York native was wearing a black shirt and short set with white, yellow and black sneakers.

The steamy Instagram post was followed by an even more direct caption. Under the photo of the two, Minaj addressed the haters that have had negative things to say about her music and/or her relationship with Petty.

“S/O to #BlackGirlTragic I mean black girl magic. Never forget there r 7 billion ppl in the world but u choose to interrupt ur important life to go on another black girl page to project ur own insecurities,” Minaj wrote under the photo, followed by promoting a new episode of her show Queen Radio on Monday, August 12.

Following the post, Minaj blocked comments under the photo of her and Petty. This is something that the “Only” rapper has done on a plethora of photos of her and Petty since the two made their relationship public in December 2018.

HollywoodLife reports that Petty’s criminal past was something that Minaj’s fans commented on early into the couple’s relationship. Petty was charged for attempted first-degree rape in 1995 when both he and his alleged victims were teens. Petty spent four years in prison for the alleged crime. Petty was arrested again in 2006 and imprisoned for almost seven years for first-degree manslaughter. He was released on parole in 2013.

Despite comments about their relationship, Minaj is seemingly in a great place both personally and professionally. The rapper and Petty went to the Los Angeles Country Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on July 30 to obtain a marriage license. The month before, Minaj announced her plans to marry Petty on a June 21 episode of Queen Radio and claimed that the couple had already obtained their license.

“We did get our marriage license,” she announced. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone of anything. ”

The rapper also released her collaboration on Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Hot Girl Summer.” HL reports that the song became the first female rap collab in history to hit number one on iTunes U.S.A. when it debuted on Friday, August 9.