Hailey Baldwin Rocks Skintight Dress While Out With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin turned heads this weekend as she and her husband, Justin Bieber, were spotted out and about on a shopping trip in Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were photographed by the paparazzi as they shopped at trendy L.A. hot spot The Grove.

The model and the singer walked side-by-side as Hailey sported a tiny and extremely tight mini dress. The navy blue ensemble boasted a cherry print and thin spaghetti straps, and could barely contain the curves of her chest as she spilled over the top of the dress.

Hailey had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back. She also sported a full face of makeup for the shopping trip, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and light pink color on her lips.

She accessorized with her diamond wedding ring, large, gold hoop earrings, and a pair of dark sunglasses. She added a black leather cross-body purse and black loafers to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Bieber was snapped wearing a pair of brown corduroy pants, a plain, white short-sleeved t-shirt, and a black baseball cap. He also wore a gold watch on his wrist.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailey Baldwin’s first cousin, model Ireland Baldwin, recently opened up about Hailey’s marriage to Justin Bieber.

Loading...

Ireland gushed over the pair, telling Us Weekly Magazine that she loves seeing the couple happy together and that she has fun hanging out with them when their all together.

“I think that they really complement each other. I think that they’ve really helped each other grow because before … they started off having a lot of growing to do. They were just not ready. They were really young and they had a lot of growing to do and a lot of life to experience, and I think they both now are experiencing things together and learning the ways of love and marriage — not that I know those ways,” Ireland, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Bassinger, stated.

“I love Justin and I love Hailey. I love spending time with them. She’s full wife mode now, so I love it,” Ireland added of her younger cousin’s relationship with the singer.

Fans can see more of Hailey Baldwin’s style, as well as her relationship with Justin Bieber, by following the model on her social media accounts.