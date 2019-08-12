‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook’s New Topless Photo Is Uncensored

Playboy model Rachel Cook was spotted on Instagram today. And somehow, a photo of her going topless made it past the no-nudity rule on the platform, as it was pretty much uncensored.

The photo is too racy to share here, but you can check it out on Fae’s Instagram page.

In the photo, Rachel was submerged mostly in the ocean as she went topless. Her exposed chest was on full display, with only faint white font that read, “FREE THE NIP.” Needless to say, the white writing hardly censored her chest at all.

The model’s hair was slicked back in a middle part as she looked straight at the camera. Half of her face was in shadows, thanks to the angle of the sunlight. Behind her, you could see a small strip of beach with plenty of people hanging out. Behind that was a series of white buildings perched right on the ocean.

Fans sent plenty of love to Rachel.

“Me and my arms so tanned than the rest of my body,” said a fan, referring to Rachel’s tanned look.

“Couldn’t agree more #freethenip,” said a follower, who noticed the writing in white font.

“Rachel always looking good,” added a fan simply.

“Breathtaking scenery as always,” joked an Instagram user.

With that being said, Cook has been keeping her fans updated via her personal Instagram page all summer. One of her recent posts showed her rocking a denim dress, and it received over 104,000 likes.

The dress that Rachel wore was dark denim, and had a zipper in the front center. She also sported a white bikini top underneath. The model unclipped the left side of her dress, leaving it falling off, as she placed her right hand on her head.

One fan asked a seemingly random question.

“Are you walking up Broadway in Seattle right now? Pretty sure I just saw you,” they said.

“Lol! Yep,” replied Rachel.

Other followers responded to the model’s question for them, as she asked how everyone’s summer was going.

“My summer is wet hun and cool weather at the moment. Just the way I like it,” responded a fan.

Loading...

“You’re also bringing the hot back into summer. Actually I’m not even sure if that makes any sense but I think you know what I mean,” said another fan.

“I’m tired of it. I hate the heat,” said an Instagram user.

Others focused on Rachel’s looks.

“You are so cool and beautiful,” said a fan.