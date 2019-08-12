The ‘Modern Family’ Cast Share Thoughts On The First Day Of The Last Season

The final season of Modern Family has started shooting, and it’s not just fans who are feeling a little bit sad about the journey coming to an end with Season 11.

BuzzFeed News reports that production started at the beginning of August, and the cast and crew shared some photos and messages as they gathered for the first table read of the last season of the popular series which inspired many others.

The gang gathered to recreate the photo before the first table read back in 2009, and Sofia Vergara shared it on her Instagram page. All of the kids have done a lot of growing, and while Lily is in the new photo, she doesn’t appear in the original.

She also shared behind the scenes photos with everyone in formalwear, including Joe, who is in a suit and tie. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett, commemorated the final table read.

“The last first table read with my Modern Family,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote in his caption. “I love this cast and crew so much. Happy season 11.”

Nolan Gould, who plays Luke, shared both photos on his Instagram page and dared the viewer to play a game of “spot the differences.”

The adults have gotten grayer, the kids have largely turned into adults, but Gould explains that he’s just grateful to spend one more your with these people.

“Spot the differences. The top photo was taken on the day of our first table read, 11 years ago. Today was the last of our first table reads. Excited to be spending one more season with the best TV family and crew.”

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons who plays Lily posted photos side by side from early in the season, recreating it now alongside one of her dads, portrayed by Ferguson.

As the first last season table read of Modern Family launched, it was also Rico Rodriguez’s 21st birthday and his television family wished him all of the best. Ariel Winter, who plays Alex Dunphy, sent a message to Rico to tell him how lucky she feels to have grown up alongside him.

“Rico, you are amazing. I couldn’t be more proud of the man you have become. I feel so lucky to have grown up alongside you.”

The whole cast of Modern Family will be back for the final season in the last week of September on ABC. There is no indication of what the plotline will be for the series finale.