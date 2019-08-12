Duane Chapman Spotted Having Dinner With Mystery Woman Six Weeks After Wife Beth’s Death

Duane Chapman seems to be feeling better after mourning the death of his wife last month, with the reality television star spotted looking happier during a dinner with a mystery woman in Los Angeles.

As Hollywood Life reported, the man known as Dog the Bounty Hunter was seen at an Italian restaurant with an unidentified brunette on Saturday. As the report noted, Duane looked much happier than he has in recent weeks, as reports claimed he was distraught over the loss of his beloved Beth.

“With his trademark long blonde mullet and big shiny sunglasses, he was grinning from ear to ear as he stood next to his beautiful dinner companion while they waited outside the restaurant for their car,” the report noted.

Duane Chapman reportedly looked healthier than he had in the days and weeks after his wife’s death. Beth’s long battle with cancer reportedly took a toll on Dog, and he said after her death that he had lost significant weight as he was unable to eat. At the time, Duane was overcome both with the grief of his wife’s death and the mental toll of planning a pair of memorial services, one in Hawaii and another in Colorado.

“I’ve lost 17 pounds in about two weeks. I need to bulk up again. But I can’t eat. Two bites, I’m full,” the reality television star told Entertainment Tonight. “So I gotta force-feed myself like I force-fed her.”

"You can't prepare. There is no way. There is not another Beth. There'll never be another Beth," Duane Chapman said. https://t.co/YVWnqcp6MP — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 11, 2019

While the report from Hollywood Life to some readers seemed to insinuate that Duane Chapman was on a date with the unidentified woman, there was no indication that it was a romantic meeting. And celebrity news outlets have often gotten it very wrong when trying to insinuate that an unknown man or woman is a romantic partner.

That’s a lesson that Justin Timberlake learned the hard way a few years ago. Back in 2013, celebrity gossip outlets buzzed with speculation that Justin Timberlake was cheating on Jessica Biel after the singer and actor was spotted with a blonde described as a “mystery woman.” As Grantland noted, Justin was photographed leaving a party at Philadelphia’s Sigma Sound Studios with the beautiful woman trailing close behind him.

It didn’t take long for the identity of the “mystery woman” to be revealed. She took to Twitter to identify herself as Caitlynn Timberlake — Justin’s cousin. Caitlynn said it was wrong of the celebrity outlets to speculate that Justin was cheating on his wife because “the truth is they’re very much in love and are talking about starting a family next year.”

The mystery woman with Duane Chapman has still not been identified, and the reality television star has not spoken about his dinner meeting.