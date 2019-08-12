Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Fakes Phone Calls To Avoid Being Questioned By Paparazzi

An insider revealed that Aniston likes to pretend to be in the middle of an important phone call to avoid answering the paparazzi's questions.

Last week, former Friends star Jennifer Aniston stepped out in West Hollywood looking better than ever in a sleeveless white jumpsuit and capris. She paired the look with a straw hat, sandals, and clear sunglasses. The star held her iPhone up to her ear and appeared to be in the middle of an important call. But if you look closely, you’ll notice that her screensaver is visible and that there really isn’t someone on the other line. Why would Aniston fake a phone call? The answer is pretty simple — it allows her to avoid the questioning of the paparazzi, according to International Business Times.

Aniston rocketed to fame in the first year that Friends premiered on television. Although none of the cast members knew what to expect when it first started, the show was, of course, a hit success and they would soon find themselves followed by paparazzi wherever they went. Meanwhile, the downside of fame is the lack of privacy and the onslaught of questions Aniston faces whenever she goes out in public. On some days, the actress is simply not in the mood to talk.

Although it wasn’t revealed what questions the press were throwing at Aniston on this particular day, she clearly didn’t want to answer. Despite the fact that they’ve been divorced for quite a few years now, there are still a number of tabloid articles regarding her relationship with her former husband Brad Pitt.

Most recently, it’s been reported that Pitt and Aniston are on much better terms than they were when they first split up in 2005 after five years of marriage. Pitt infamously cheated on Aniston with Angelina Jolie when they were filming a movie together. After the news broke, many fans took sides in the explosive breakup.

Aniston “continues to stay in touch with Brad and they occasionally talk,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Pitt even made an appearance at the actress’s star-studded 50th birthday this past February and brought a gift.

MOOD: jennifer aniston fake calling ???? pic.twitter.com/ZdgQFRK4NY — J (@queerdeliagoode) August 7, 2019

Loading...

The source, who is close to Aniston, went on to describe how passionate she is about her health and that she makes fitness a priority despite her busy schedule.