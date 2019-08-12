‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Hannah Godwin Goes Braless In Tiny White Crop Top

Hannah Godwin from Bachelor in Paradise shared a brand new Instagram update with her fans today. She revealed that she’s at Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival.

In the photo, Hannah lounged on the lawn while wearing a tiny, white crop tank and a pair of light denim jeans. She opted to go braless, and the top had very thin straps. Meanwhile, she wore jeans with a huge rip on her left knee, as she slung a dark-colored purse over her right shoulder.

Godwin accessorized with an elaborate, silver necklace that was shaped like an upside-down triangle. She also wore small, hoop earrings and multiple rings. Her makeup included light pink lipstick, heavy mascara, and purple eyeshadow.

The TV star smiled sweetly with her lips closed for the shot, while she held a red drink in her left hand. She also wore her hair pulled back in a side part.

Fans sent Hannah tons of love.

“Where’s this necklace from!!! I need it,” said a fan, with many others asking the same thing.

“Whew I thought you meant stagecoach!” joked a fan.

Others commented on what’s happened so far in the first episode of BiP.

“Hey uh did u marry Dylan?” asked a curious fan.

“Blake would be in trouble,” suggested another fan.

“Ughh I want so bad to see a ring on her finger. I zoomed in and all lol! She is such a sweet and gorgeous gal and totally hope paradise finds you love that you deserve,” commented an Instagram user.

Plus, there were lots of people who mentioned that they were looking forward to tomorrow.

“Can’t wait to see you on bip tmw!!” exclaimed a follower.

Meanwhile, some fans were distracted by her good looks.

“Your so beautiful and I adore you Hannah…..your amazing,” said a fan.

Prior to Hannah’s update from Outside Lands, she revealed that she touched down in San Francisco. She posed in front of the Golden Gate Bridge with a girlfriend. They both held hands and threw one arm into the air.

Loading...

Godwin wore her hair half up, half down with a loose bun. She also sported a dark tank top that left her midriff exposed, along with white pants. Hannah also threw on a blue-and-white striped denim jacket with frayed edges.

“People from the bay know calling it san fran is unacceptable,” commented a fan.

“Where are those pants from!!??” asked a curious follower.

“Are you going to outside lands then?” guessed a fan, who turned out to be right.