LeAnn Rimes Lets It All Hang Out In Tiny Pink Bikini

LeAnn Rimes is the queen of summer in her latest social media snaps, and her fans can’t get enough of it.

On Sunday afternoon, LeAnn Rimes took to her Instagram account to share a set of new photos of herself enjoying some fun in the sun as she relaxed and enjoyed the weekend.

In the first sexy snapshot, the country music singer is seen lounging on a large raft as she wears nothing but a skimpy little bikini.

Rimes is seen laying on the raft as she sported a pink bikini with a classic triangle top, which flaunted her ample cleavage as well as her toned arms. LeAnn added a pair of matching bikini bottoms to help show off her flat tummy, toned abs, and long, lean legs.

Rimes’ face and long blonde hair were completely covered by a straw sunhat, which she placed over her head in order to shield her eyes from the sun.

In the second photo, LeAnn snuggled in close to her husband, Eddie Cibrian, who donned her sunhat as well as a pair of dark sunglasses while smiling for the camera. LeAnn also gave a smirk into the lens as she rocked a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, LeAnn Rimes recently opened up about her relationship with Eddie Cibrian’s two children, Mason and Jake, and how she felt it was important to broach the subject of step-parenting in one of her latest films.

“It’s something that’s important for me to shed light on – the blended family environment in a really positive way because it’s not something that gets talked about very often. So those are two things I really wanted to highlight and they were 100 percent down,” Rimes stated, per Fox News.

“There’s always challenges whenever you’re trying to blend any kind of family dynamic, but my husband and I have been married for seven years now, and we seem to have done okay. I think we’re doing alright. Things are pretty calm,” LeAnn added of her family dynamic.

LeAnn and Eddie, as well as his two sons whom he shares with his former wife Brandi Glanville, have seemingly figured it out, although there have been some bumps along the way.

Fans can see more of LeAnn Rimes’ life, career, and relationship with Eddie Cibrian by following the singer on Instagram.