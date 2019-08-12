Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Daisy Dukes & Tied-Up Cherub Angels Tee

Chanel West Coast will never run out of ways to earmark her edge. The “Sharon Stoned” rapper has donned dominatrix outfits and Old Western looks to promote her music, although Chanel’s latest Instagram update appeared to harness a bubblegum-come-sexy feel.

Earlier today, Chanel updated her account. The 30-year-old had been photographed seated amid pink faux furs as she showcased a cheeky facial expression: Chanel was looking upwards with a naughty expression and her mouth open. The Ridiculousness star’s fans may have been drawn to the face Chanel was pulling, but they likely noticed her outfit. The brunette was rocking a sexy pair of Daisy Dukes in acid-wash denim, with hints of the star’s bronzed legs visible. The lowers came paired with a pastel-colored t-shirt bearing two painted cherub angels. The Renaissance feel definitely contrasted the otherwise-modern look, although this girl is all about mixing it up.

Chanel’s chunky jeweled belt and necklace accessories added additional flourishes, although the star’s fans would likely argue that she needs none. Chanel comes with one of the biggest personalities around – while her outspoken vibe might not make headlines on a Nicki Minaj level, this star brings her own attitude to the table.

Chanel appeared tastefully made up, with pastel-colored lips and pink bronzer accentuating the hues from her t-shirt. An amusing caption played on the spelling of a hot beverage that tied in nicely with wording on the t-shirt that sat knotted around the star’s waist.

When it comes to delivering sensational Instagram updates, Chanel seems to have nailed it. Whether it’s taking to the platform in sizzling bikini looks or rocking corsets, this celebrity has mastered the art of staying relevant, maintaining variety, and always keeping her fans glued to her feed.

Chanel has spoken out about how she tackles her images. Her Hollywood Life interview gave fans an insight into how Chanel approaches the whole affair, plus a mention on her body image.

“I’m really good with my angles in pictures, but I do watch what I eat. I think finding the right clothes that flatter your body is everything because in the past, I wasn’t as aware. Back when low-rise jeans were in, that was the worst thing ever for me.”

Chanel’s update today quickly proved popular. It racked up over 6,700 likes within just 35 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 135 fans into the comments section.

Chanel has 3.2 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her account.