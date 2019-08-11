Brazilian Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Stuns In Minuscule Pink Bikini In Sultry Beach Snaps

Gizele Oliveira is showing off her impressive figure on Instagram again, and her followers have certainly taken notice.

On Sunday, August 11, the Victoria’s Secret model sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform with a sizzling three-photo post that is proving hard to be ignored. The Brazilian bombshell was captured flaunting her famous curves on the beach, where she laid in the sand under the golden sun as the crystal clear water flowed in all around her. A geotag included on the post placed the beauty at the Dorado Beach Resort in Puerto Rico, which provided a breathtaking background to all three shots, but it was Gizele herself that captivated the attention of her audience by sporting the tiniest bikini imaginable.

The brunette beauty sent pulses racing in her minuscule, hot pink two-piece that left her nearly nude as she posed up a storm on the shore. The first slide of her steamy upload showcased her famous curves to the fullest as she laid down in the sand with one leg gently crossed over the other, offering a good look at her hourglass figure.

A swipe to the next slide allowed the model’s 1.2 million followers to get up close and personal with her bikini body, captured from the neck down to show off her barely-there swimwear. Gizele’s unique triangle-style top hardly contained her voluptuous assets, while a sexy cutout right in the middle of her chest left an insane amount of cleavage on display. Her impressive abs and flat midsection took over the snap as well, which were only accentuated by the thin string waistband of her bikini bottoms that sat high on her hips.

The third snap in the series caught the model in a similar pose, though this time was zoomed out to include a glimpse of her face and striking natural beauty. She wore a pair of matching pink sunglasses to shade herself from the sun and ran her fingers through her long locks, damp likely from going for a swim shortly before the impromptu photoshoot.

Gizele’s fans went absolutely wild for the eye-popping triple Instagram update. At the time of this writing, the snaps have racked up over 35,000 likes after just 10 hours of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower her with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Very gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said she was “body goals.”

“Omg how can someone be this perfect!!” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Gizele has shown off her flawless physique on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently shared a short video clip of herself diving into a pool and showing off her peachy derriere in a skimpy polka dot bikini — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.