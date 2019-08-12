Miley Cyrus Claps Back At Brody Jenner’s Comments About Her & Kaitlynn Carter Sharing A Kiss On Vacation

Miley Cyrus is taking time out to poke fun at Brody Jenner on Instagram.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer spoke up against Jenner on Sunday following the reality star’s comments about her fling with his estranged wife Kaitlynn Carter. According to Us Weekly, Jenner posted a photo of himself on a mountain overlooking the ocean in Malibu. While wearing an all-black outfit that featured a long, plaid shirt, Jenner captioned the Instagram photo with encouraging words for his 3.2 million followers.

“Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today,” Jenner captioned the photo.

Jenner’s friend and The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Brandon Lee commented under the photo and suggested that he and Jenner should “post a pic of us making out,” referencing the fact that Jenner’s soon-to-be ex-wife Carter was seen kissing Cyrus while the two of them were on vacation in Italy. The kiss came the same day Cyrus announced that she and her husband Liam Hemsworth were separating after eight months of marriage.

Jenner responded to Lee’s comment on his Instagram page. The DJ said that Lee should expect to see photos of him and Hemsworth “holding hands” in the near future. This comment caused Cyrus to respond to Jenner on his Instagram page.

“@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off,” Cyrus wrote, adding the hashtag #HotGirlSummer and two bunny girl emoji.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Jenner used the popular hashtag under a photo Carter posted on her Instagram page of her with Cyrus on a boat in Italy on Friday, August 9.

The newly-single women have reportedly been enjoying their time on vacation together. The “Wrecking Ball” songstress and the blogger flew to the Dolomites as “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” played in the background, per Us Weekly.

Jenner and Carter announced their split on Friday, August 2. The two had been together since 2014 and married in June 2018 in Indonesia. While the couple had been seemingly in marital bliss, Us Weekly reports that the two were never legally married. The two hadn’t completed their marriage license when they returned to the U.S. after their wedding.

The Inquisitr previously shared that a rep for Cyrus confirmed on Saturday, August 10, that she and Hemsworth were calling it quits after eight months of marriage. The two had an on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2009 on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ The Last Song. The two were back on in 2012 when Hemsworth proposed to Cyrus. The two were married in December 2018 at their Tennessee home.