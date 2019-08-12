Maia Mitchell Leads The Red Carpet For The 2019 ‘Teen Choice Awards’ As The Show Goes Live

Maia Mitchell took a sweet and sensitive approach to red carpet fashion when she made her way down the sartorial runway for this year’s Teen Choice Awards on August 11. The likable Good Trouble star rocked an especially lovely Prabal Gurung dress in Southern California before the ceremony went live on Sunday.

Hosted by Lucy Hale and David Dobrik, the yearly award show took place in Orange County’s Hermosa Beach for the first time in the Teen Choice Awards’ two decade history. The program aired, starting at 8 p.m., ET, on Fox, while the red carpet with Maia and her contemporaries showing off their best looks, began at 4 p.m., PT on ET Live, according to Just Jared.

The source shared that the Teen Choice Awards is also available on DirecTV Now “with a cable log-in and directly on FOX’s website, as well as Hulu, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The show will also air on the Fox Now app.”

Meanwhile, Maia was ready to shine during the show in which she was nominated for Choice Drama TV Actress for her role on Good Trouble, which was also nominated for Choice TV Drama. The star’s designer dress was long, sitting at ankle length. Its color were soft and pretty, just like the actress who hails from Australia.

Also on the carpet carpet was Lucy Hail, the co-host for the evening. She rocked really red lips, a short and straight hairdo parted down the middle and a lovely beaded frock.

While she co-hosts with David Dobrik, the show will entertain with a number of acts, including OneRepublic, Bazzi, Blanco Brown, CNCO, HRVY, Mabel, Jordan McGraw and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

The first award of the evening went to Robert Downey Jr. for his role in Avengers: Endgame, which also won Choice Action Movie. Robert was nominated in a category with Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International, John Cena, Bumblebee and Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, as the show continues to get underway, fans are especially keens to see if more Avengers: Endgame nominees will win any more categories after earning a whopping nine nominations.

Stranger Things also has a chance with with six noms and Lil Nas X was given five noms. All were given careful consideration in a situation in which the fans ultimately voted for the winner who were revealed tonight.

Who did win? Stay tuned.