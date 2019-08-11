Georgia Fowler Spreads Legs By The Pool In Skintight Black One-Piece

Georgia Fowler’s latest Instagram upload is bringing some serious heat to the social media platform.

The sizzling snap was shared on Sunday, August 11, and captured the Victoria’s Secret model “throwing shade” — but not in the way that one would imagine. Rather than directing it towards anyone else, the babe literally threw shade at herself by using her hand to cover her face from the golden sun as she enjoyed a day out by the pool, and looked nothing short of stunning as she did so.

The camera was positioned above the 27-year-old to capture nearly every inch of her impressive physique as she sat on the ledge of a luxurious pool with her long, toned legs spread out in a v position in front of her. Of course, a day in the water needs the perfect swimwear, and Georgia’s certainly did not disappoint. She sent pulses racing in a skintight black one-piece that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

Georgia’s sexy swimwear clung tight to her voluptuous assets and flat midsection to highlight her slender frame. An edgy cutout spanned the sides of the piece to flaunt even more of her incredible figure, as well as offer a hint of her toned abs. Meanwhile, the lower half of the number was of a cheeky cut that did nothing to cover her bronzed stems that she often flaunts while down the runway.

To add a bit of bling to her pool day ensemble, the model sported a stack of pendant necklaces, hoop earrings, and a slew of bracelets on the arm she used to get some shade. In her other hand was a pair of trendy sunglasses that no doubt added to her cool-girl vibes even more. Georgia completed the look by wearing her brunette tresses down in her short bob cut and sported a minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

It wasn’t long before the stunner’s 961,000 followers began showering her latest Instagram post with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the photo has received over 8,600 double-taps after just one hour of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping figure.

“Stunning,” one person wrote, while another called the model a “queen.”

“It’s impossible for you to not look hot af,” commented a third.

This is only the most recent display of Georgia’s bikini body. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently shared another Polaroid-style shot that saw her rocking an even skimpier one-piece swimsuit that nearly exposed her booty in its entirety, driving her followers absolutely wild.