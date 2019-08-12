’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Claims She Was Set Up By Jay Smith

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith appeared on TLC’s reality shows, 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, where they offered viewers a peek into their marriage. After the cameras stopped rolling, Martson filed for a divorce and the couple has been regularly blaming each other online, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

The couple met while Martson was vacationing in Jamaica, and reconnected after the mother-of-two returned to the United States. After dating long-distance for a while, Martson returned to the island, where Smith proposed marriage. The couple applied for the K-1 visa to bring Smith to America. While in America, Smith and Martson married and he got a job tattooing at a local barbershop.

After the wedding, Martson discovered that Smith had been entertaining other women online. She was also informed by Smith’s friends at the barbershop that the Jamaican tattoo artist cheated again, this time by having sex with a client in the shop’s bathroom.

During the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? reunion show, Smith accused his estranged wife of being flirtatious with one of the men from the barbershop. Martson denied it at the time, but now, the mother-of-two is admitting there were “inappropriate” text messages and claiming Smith actually orchestrated the entire thing.

“I was told though that Jay set that up to see if I would fall for it. That’s what the barbershop guys had me aware of later down the road.”

Martson has also been accused of setting Smith up. After Smith was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), his sister, Ornella “Poochie” Smith, took to social media to bash her former sister-in-law, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Smith’s sister claimed Martson had been cheating on her brother throughout the marriage and that Martson had a sugar daddy, who paid her money to visit him. Smith’s sister also claimed that Martson was aware of the barbershop incident before it actually happened. Poochie said Martson called her to confirm that the barbershop episode was all staged to test Smith’s loyalty.

“[Ashley] called me right after telling me that the show set it up,” she wrote. “And Jay was so f**king h*rny and stupid and fell right in the trap!”

Poochie concluded her social media rant by saying, Martson never loved her brother but kept the relationship going in order to appear on the TLC series.

These claims have not been confirmed, but fans of the controversial pair can keep up with them via social media since it’s unlikely they will return to the show now that they’ve separated. In fact, Martson has publicly stated she has decided to step away from television to focus on other things, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.