Elizabeth Olsen Wows In Daisy Dukes At L.A. Farmers Market

Elizabeth Olsen is turning heads. The Avengers: Endgame actress might have been clad in leather for her Scarlet Witch role in the blockbuster movie earlier this year, but the real-life Elizabeth tends to favor a more casual look. The 30-year-old was spotted looking summery in a pair of Daisy Dukes at a Los Angeles, California, market – suffice to say that this star doesn’t need a fancy getup to wow the cameras.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail today showed Elizabeth out and about with fiancé Robbie Arnett. The pair were spotted strolling through Studio City Farmers Market, as Elizabeth and her man were photographed with takeout coffee cups in their hands. However, this managed to work perfectly in terms of coordinating with Elizabeth’s outfit.

Elizabeth was rocking a summery and laid-back look. Her long legs were on show via a pair of belted Daisy Dukes, with a loose white shirt pairing them and keeping the ensemble low-frills. The star’s cross-body bag, however, matched her yellow coffee cup. Elizabeth appeared makeup-free and natural-looking — her long brown hair was loose around her shoulders and her straw hat accessory enhanced the carefree vibe. Likewise easy-going were a pair of black Birkenstocks completing the look.

The buzz around Elizabeth has intensified over the past years. Once somewhat lower-profile in the Hollywood circle, Elizabeth has enjoyed a career boost by virtue of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As part of the MCU, Elizabeth joined the franchise’s higher-profile female faces, including Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Elizabeth’s Instagram following has been climbing as a result, with 5.6 million fans now subscribing to the actress’ account. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about social media, Elizabeth revealed that her inner thoughts regarding that realm can manifest as a bit of a back-and-forth.

“Every day I think I should delete it. I still don’t know why I’m on it, then I think well ‘I guess I want to promote Avengers’ and then I find myself putting something private up there and I think ‘this is stupid, why did I do that? I should delete it immediately.’ I’m trying to treat that aspect of my life as part of the job. There are ways I can benefit by having it, but I will delete it relatively soon because I’ll stop having promotional stuff. It’s a distraction more than anything.”

Elizabeth has also harnessed her love of indie movies. In 2017, Elizabeth starred in Ingrid Goes West. Ironically, the movie saw Olsen portray a character who is an Instagram star and takes to the platform to showcase a glamorous life.