Jeffrey Epstein’s Lawyers Are Reportedly Hiring Own Attorneys, Fearing Criminal Probe Of His Finances

After the death of convicted multimillionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on Saturday in what authorities have labeled an “apparent suicide,” the United States attorney in charge of the investigation into Epstein has vowed that the probe will continue, addressing Epstein’s accusers in a statement posted online by the Justice Department.

“To those brave young women who have already come forward and to the many others who have yet to do so, let me reiterate that we remain committed to standing for you, and our investigation of the conduct charged in the Indictment – which included a conspiracy count – remains ongoing,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in the statement.

But that investigation may now focus, according to a New York Times report Sunday, on Epstein’s mysterious and “opaque” money trail. Epstein left behind a fortune valued at least $559 million, according to a court document released last month and posted on the document sharing site DocumentCloud.

Epstein kept his cash distributed among “dozens” of bank accounts, shell companies, and “charity” funds, The New York Times reported. As such, the now-deceased convicted pedophile would shift money among his various financial entities frequently.

“Where was the money going? What was it for? Who was actually sending and receiving it?” asked New York Times reporters Emily Steel, Matthew Goldstein, Steve Eder, and David Enrich.

The highly suspicious nature of Epstein’s financial activities has already prompted two of Epstein’s longtime lawyers, Darren Indyke and Jeffrey Schantz, to hire their own criminal defense attorneys, according to the Times report, which noted that documents show that the pair were “involved with some of his trusts and other entities in New York and in the Virgin Islands.”

Neither Indyke nor Schantz responded to requests for comment from the Times investigative team.

As has been well documented, President Donald Trump maintained a lengthy friendship with Epstein. Court records also show that the two shared a bank — Deutsche Bank, which granted numerous loans to Epstein, as The Inquisitr reported, and maintained a financial relationship with Epstein until early this year.

But officials at the bank are now “belatedly trying to ascertain how they ended up doing business with a sex criminal,” according to The New York Times‘ report. Not mentioned in the report, however, is the fact that Epstein’s 2008 conviction on charges of having sexual relations with an underage girl, as the Miami Herald has extensively documented, could have alerted bank officials to Epstein’s “sex criminal” status 11 years ago.