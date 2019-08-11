Brody Jenner Responds To Miley Cyrus Kissing His Ex Kaitlynn Carter

Brody Jenner has always been able to find humor in the situations, and his split with Kaitlynn Carter is no different. Especially after Kaitlynn was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus over the weekend.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter announced their split earlier this summer, and on Saturday, Miley Cyrus confirmed her split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

The news came just moments before photos of Miley and Kaitlynn kissing and getting handsy on a yacht during their vacation together surfaced.

Now, Brody is joking about the entire situation thanks to his Hills co-star, Brandon Lee, who left a comment on Brody’s Instagram photo stating that he and Jenner should really spice up the “scandal” by posting a photo of themselves making out.

Brody replied that the next things fans will see are photos of he and Liam Hemsworth holding hands on the beach, to which Miley chimed in, telling Brody to take a nap in his truck and cool off, using the hashtag, #HotGirlSummer.

Meanwhile, other fans began to leave comments as well, many of them telling Brody that he’s hotter than Miley and that they would much rather have him and be in a relationship with Cyrus.

According to The Daily Mail, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s marriage came to an end after the actor reportedly couldn’t take any more of her over-sexualized antics.

Things reportedly hit rock bottom at the Met Gala, where Cyrus was licking Hemsworth’s face and putting on a show in front of the cameras.

“She was licking his face for the cameras on the red carpet, then grinding on people on the dance floor inside and grabbing her crotch,” an insider told OK! Magazine.

“He gets turned off when she acts up for the cameras. He really doesn’t like that side of her, because he is the total opposite,” the source added.

As Miley fans know, the singer went through a similar period in her career where she made twerking famous and became known for her barely-there ensembles during a time when she and Liam called off their engagement and split before eventually reconciling.

In addition, Cyrus took the stage at Glastonbury Festival on June 30 and told the crowd that she was “sick of men,” which could have been a hint that something was going wrong in her marriage to Hemsworth.

Fans can see more of Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus, and Liam Hemsworth as they move on from their splits by following them all on social media.