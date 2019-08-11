Emily Ratajkowski Boasts Overflowing Cleavage In A Revealing Red Dress With A Racy Top

On August 11, Emily Ratajkowski looked beyond sexy while rocking a very revealing red dress on Instagram. The top model’s frock appeared as a mirror-like double image on the social media platform. Because of the recent display, her 23.8 million Instagram followers were treated to two different angles in one photo as Emrata modeled her latest sartorial statement.

The brown-eyed beauty wore her hair down, straight and a bit wild looking. Her face was almost devoid of make-up save possibly a swipe of lip gloss and a bit of mascara.

Even though Emily decided to play down her pose while being fresh-faced, she made up for the low profile cosmetics look by flaunting an extremely provocative clothing option.

The aforementioned dress was likely designed to be worn with a shirt underneath but this confidant celebrity did not take that option. Instead, she let it all hang out. Her ample bust flowed out of the garment in almost all directions, including her breasts’ bare sides and her open-aired cleavage.

Emily’s midsection was also on show due to the design of the red frock. Her tiny waist looked unbelievable while her tummy was super flat and her bare arms were tanned and flawless.

Many appreciated this fresh update.

“Such a queen omg,” stated one Instagram user.

“woman crush everyday,” remarked another.

“hot,” said still another, while a fellow follower told Emily she is a “serious inspiration as a wonderful woman,” That admirer also called her “beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Emily was called out for one aspect of her previous Instagram snap posted on August 8, as reported by The Inquisitr.

“The 28-year-old had opted to be photographed with armpit hair visible in what appeared to be a photo geared towards liberation and empowerment.”

Sadly that liberated, empowered image was not appreciated by some of the supermodel’s fans.

“No offence but that is just unhygienic. It has got nothing to do with feminism. Keep yourself clean, keep the surroundings clean. Basic hygiene principles,” suggested one naysayer.

“Noooooo. Unfollow,” stated another.

Others felt the opposite way. They were very impressed.

One simply called Emily “ICON,” adding four black heart emoji for effect.

Loading...

Fashion designer Christian Siriano spoke up as well. He said, “Yessss,” while fellow model Ashley Graham remarked, “You. Are. So. Freakin. Awesome.” She added a double pink heart emoji.

“You are doing a huge thing: using your privilege to fight for individual freedom and destroying beauty dogmas. Thanks for that. Thanks for being way more than just an image. We need more support like this. Your brand promotion and the elegant way you support other body types and the freedom to express them are precious,” elaborated one super ardent fan.

And so, as Emily Ratajkowski boasts an Instagram image while wearing an overwhelmingly sexy dress on Sunday, she wore a lot less last week for a social media shot. In that post, she had on a lacy bra, panties, and underarm hair.

That said — like it or not — this lady is absolutely beautiful as proven by her extremely successful career as one of the world’s top models.