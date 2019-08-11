Dua Lipa Takes Style To The Next Level In A Skimpy Tank Top And Daisy Dukes On Instagram

British singer Dua Lipa — who was also a former model — has proven time and again that she is the perfect combination of singing talent and hot looks.

To show off her amazing sense of style and her perfect body, the model recently took to her Instagram page and wowed everyone with a new look.

In the snap, the stunning singer could be seen wearing a tiny, printed tank top that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage as she struck provocative poses.

Dua teamed her top with a pair of daisy dukes and accessorized with a large black belt. In addition to that, she opted for multiple gold chain necklaces, small hoop earrings, a selection of rings, a few bracelets, and a gold watch.

The stunner opted for a full face of makeup, including a mocha-shade lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher that accentuated her cheekbones, and a bit of mascara. Finally, she let her raven-colored tresses down to finish off her look.

In the first photograph, Dua looked away from the camera and sported a pout. In the second picture, she rested her cheek against her palm, smiled, and looked straight into the camera.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California, but Dua decided to leave the picture caption free and let it speak for itself.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of her fellow celebs and models also liked and commented on the picture, included supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, Victoria’s Secret models Maya Stepper and Gizele Oliveira, and American actor Jack Dylan Grazer, among others.

Within five hours of posting, the post has accrued more than 1.9 million likes and close to 9,000 comments where fans and followers from across the globe showered Dua with compliments.

“You [are] literally hotter than fire,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are a freaking firecracker!” another one wrote.

While a third fan wrote the following comment for the Grammy-winning singer.

“You seem to be the most beautiful, kind and talented woman on earth. I love you so much.”

Apart from her singing activities, Dua has been recently making headlines for other reasons too. According to an article by Vogue, the singer is currently dating American model, Anwar Hadid — the brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Per the piece, Dua, 23 and Anwar, 20, started officially dating only a month ago when the two were first seen together at a concert in Hyde Park, London.

The couple recently visited Prishtinë, the capital of Kosovo — which is also the hometown of Dua’s parents — to attend the Sunny Hill Music Festival.