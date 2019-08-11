‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Says The Whisperers Are ‘Far Worse’ Than Negan

In its nine seasons on television, there has been no shortage of villains, both living and dead, on AMC’s The Walking Dead. Now, the show’s cast is comparing two of the series’ most notable evildoers, according to a report from ComicBook.

The post-apocalyptic zombie series follows one main group of survivors as they navigate their new reality. As the series goes on, the group encounters other humans and sometimes these new humans are able to work their way into the group or at the very least, build an alliance against a common enemy. However, other times, the new humans are introduced as a threat, which was the case with Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and his group of aggressive Saviors.

Before he was defeated, Negan took pride in instilling fear into anyone who dared to challenge him. He bullied, murdered, and stole in order to make sure his group of survivors was the most powerful around. Negan also killed one of the series’ most beloved characters, Glenn, played by Steven Yeun.

But despite Negan’s many transgressions, the cast of The Walking Dead agrees that he is simply no match for Alpha, played by Samantha Morton, and her Whisperers.

“They’re far worse. The Whisperers are the terror that lives next door,” Avi Nash, who plays Siddiq, told IGN.

“They’re not forcing us to join their ranks, they’re not holding anyone hostage. They’re sneaking into our house, putting heads on stakes, and then laughing about it in the forest.”

As fans of the show may remember, Alpha and her group killed almost a dozen survivors in a power play to mark her territory. After attacking her victims, she and her Whisperers managed to cut their heads off, put the heads on pikes, and arrange them in a straight line for their friends and family to witness, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“The Whisperers are just sort of impenetrable as enemies, because they’re just so crazy,” Ryan Hurst, who plays Alpha’s right-hand man Beta, said.

“There’s no semblance of humanity left. They’re just on another level of cuckoo. That’s what I was always impressed by, and I think we’re making good on that promise of, really, that there’s no dealing with these Whisperers.”

As for Negan, he has spent much of Season 9 nourishing his relationship with little Judith Grimes, played by Cailey Fleming. The pair’s relationship has brought out a softer side of the once nefarious ruler, but there’s no guarantee that he won’t return to his old ways at some point.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 6.