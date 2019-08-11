Kelly Ripa Flaunts Insane Swimsuit Body In Rare Poolside Workout Video

Kelly Ripa might spend much of her time behind a desk as she hosts Live! with Kelly and Ryan, but this is one television star who’s known for having a super-fit body. The 48-year-old may be pint-sized in terms of her height, but she more than makes up for it in muscle. Kelly’s rock-hard physique is considered somewhat legendary by her fans, although this star makes no secret of how she keeps in shape. Kelly is a total workout queen, with semi-regular updates on her Instagram reminding fans of it.

Kelly does post permanent updates to the platform, but the star’s updates appear rare because of her preferred method of posting. The TV host is a fan of Instagram’s Stories, where anything posted only remains live for 24 hours.

Earlier today, Kelly took to her Instagram Stories. The blonde appeared poolside and in full workout mode. The video started out as selfie footage with Kelly only showing fans hints of her swimsuit body, but it did eventually show the star filmed full-length. Fans were likely floored by the insane physique on show. Kelly was wearing a cute, floral-print swimsuit that kept her abs covered up, but her strong legs and toned arms were more than visible. Kelly spoke into the camera as she detailed her workout – fans saw her focusing on her legs as she exercised them with a band.

Kelly wasn’t alone. A cute dog appeared with the star for parts of the footage.

Kelly’s video was accompanied by some text promising that she wasn’t advertising the equipment. The host then spoke into the camera as she got herself dressed, promising that she was headed to dinner.

Kelly has spoken out about her fitness philosophies. Earlier this year, the star was interviewed by The Cut. It looked like this mother knew her stuff.

“I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous.”

Swimwear updates aren’t too frequent from Kelly, but the odd workout post is definitely worth viewing from her. Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her Instagram, where she has 2.4 million followers.