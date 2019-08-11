‘This Is Us’ Season 4 What To Expect From Your Favorite Characters

This Is Us will return on September 24 on NBC for Season 4, and because of the way the show is designed, just because a character is dead doesn’t mean you will have to say goodbye to them as a fan.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Emmy nominees Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan to discuss what fans can expect from the upcoming season. With a nearly unprecedented multi-season renewal, the writers will be able to play the long and the short game going forward to tell several stories set in the past, the present and the future.

Sullivan shared that the beauty of this is that the writers and producers have it all laid out.

“That’s the interesting part about this story — they know how the whole last three seasons go. They’ve blocked it all out. They know every step of the way. So they’re not taking stabs in the dark. They know what they’re doing.”

At a “Pancakes With the Pearsons”-themed breakfast, the cast, including the Emmy-nominated Sullivan, Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, discussed what’s next for their characters.

Moore explained that Rebecca is ready to make the move and embrace life in California to spend time with Kate, and help take care of preemie baby Jack.

Moore said that while Kate will be happy for the help, Rebecca will still be aware that she could be stepping on toes. The actor joked that hopefully, the family matriarch will relax a bit when she moves out west with husband Miguel.

Brown explained that his character will also be adjusting to the move as the family uproots and makes a new life in Philadelphia, where he is a councilman.

“It’s going to be a lot better without that drive. It’s exciting. I think Randall, for such a long time, has been looking for a place where he belongs. He knows he belongs to his family, and he’s created this wonderful family with Beth and his three girls.”

The good thing for fans is that Randall and Beth seem to be back in a good place for now, according to the actors playing those roles.

Kevin and Zoe split at the end of the season, and the newly-sober uncle-to-four will be working on his sobriety and piecing his life back together. Justin Hartley explained that fans should expect to see Kevin trying to rebuild the foundation of his life.