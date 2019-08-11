Kara Del Toro Sets Pulses Racing In A Black G-String Bikini On Instagram

American Maxim model Kara Del Toro is tired of people only liking her for her personality. Therefore, she decided to post an amazing booty picture on Instagram so that people can also like her for her amazing assets.

In the racy picture, Kara didn’t fail to impress her legions of admirers at all as she opted for a skimpy, G-string black bikini and turned her back toward the camera to put her derriere on full display. As expected, the picture left her fans hyperventilating with excitement, calling the picture “too hot to handle” and “sexiness galore.”

The model let her hair down, opted from minimal makeup and accessorized with a stylish pair of black sunglasses. She posed while riding a personal watercraft in the sea and turned her head back to look at the camera.

Within three hours of posting, the sultry snap has garnered more than 26,000 likes and over 420 comments where fans drooled over Kara’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste, Stefanie Knight, Sarah Stage and Christen Harper also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support for Kara.

“The Bond girl to end all bond girls,” Harper wrote in the comments section.

“That is one hell of a personality,” one of her admirers commented, referring to Kara’s caption.

Meanwhile, a third fan, who seems to be quite obsessed with the stunning model, wrote the following comment to confess his feelings.

“I like you for everything! You’re wonderful.”

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “definition of perfection,” “absolutely gorgeous, “now that’s what I call a goddess,” and “incredibly sexy” to express their admiration for Kara. The remaining fans and followers opted for a more millennial way and used hearts, kiss and fire emoji instead of words to praise the model.

A day before posting the racy bikini snap, Kara shared a very glamorous picture with her fans to prove that she can look effortlessly gorgeous no matter what she chooses to wear — or not wear.

In the snap, the hot model could be seen rocking a curve-hugging pink dress adorned with sparkles, which allowed her to show off her never-ending cleavage. The model accessorized with a delicate silver necklace and finished off her look with a pink feather boa.

Per the caption, the picture was captured at the UNICEF Summer Gala 2019 that took place in Sardinia, Italy, on Friday, August 9.

According to an article by Fox News, Kara was introduced to the world of fashion modeling after she was featured in a Carl’s Jr. ad for their Tex-Mex Bacon Thickburger. Since then, she mostly models for Instagram-based gigs, which have become her main claim to fame.