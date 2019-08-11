‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Wows In Sexy Emerald-Green Corset For Her Birthday

Maci Bookout has turned 28. The Teen Mom OG star seems to have kept the build-up to her birthday fairly low-key, with her Instagram staying quiet as she geared up to turn another year older. While former co-star Farrah Abraham took to her social media with a massive build-up that included chances to party with her earlier this year, Maci opted out of making a fuss.

Maci did, however, appear to have partied a little last night. The star took to her Instagram stories today to share a snap of herself letting her hair down with friends. Suffice to say that this mother was wowing.

The photo showed Maci in a bar setting. Friends appeared to have joined her, with Maci appearing accompanied by four males and a female next to her. Given that Maci tends to wear super-casual t-shirts or tanks paired with jeans, this was definitely a photo showing the star’s sexier side. Maci had only been photographed from the waist up, but her outfit was more than making up for the camera’s somewhat-limited finish. The mother of three was looked stunning in an emerald-green and strapless corset in racy satins, with fans just about able to see what might have been matching bottoms. Maci’s flat stomach was apparent, as were hints of cleavage, although the look wasn’t raunchy. She appeared tastefully made up, with her strawberry-blonde hair loosely curled around her shoulders.

Maci’s photo appeared to have been a repost from @dmac_25’s Instagram handle, but fans heading over to it will be disappointed: the account is locked.

Maci has been making headlines of late. As The Inquisitr reported at the end of July, Maci probed husband Taylor McKinney over whether he’d consider having a vasectomy. Together, Maci and Taylor are parents to two children named Maverick and Jayde, although Maci herself is also a mother to eldest son Bentley from her teen pregnancy with then-boyfriend Ryan Edwards.

Maci revealed that she was done having biological children.

“I am 100% saying I do not want more biological children. Unless you want more children? Oh god, I shouldn’t have asked,” she said.

Maci did, however, appear open to options.

Loading...

“If we froze your sperm, would you still consider getting a vasectomy? If you and I decided down the road we wanted more children out of nowhere, we could do that and I could still be off birth control,” she added to Taylor.

As Too Fab reports, Maci also covered her PCOS issues during the discussion.

Fans wishing to see more of Maci should tune into Teen Mom OG or follow the star’s Instagram.