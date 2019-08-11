Kacey Musgraves Sets The Record Straight After Reports She Backed Kid Rock In His Vulgar Slam Of Taylor Swift

It appeared that singer Kacey Musgraves was one of the only celebrities siding with Kid Rock after his vulgar slam of Taylor Swift, but now the country star is setting the record straight.

This week, Kid Rock went on a rant against the singer on Twitter, claiming that she only wanted to be a Democrat so she could break into Hollywood. Kid Rock then shared a crude comment insinuating that Swift was willing to trade sexual favors in exchange for acting roles. After many years of shying away from politics, Taylor Swift endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen in the 2018 midterm elections and recently opened up about her decision not to publicly endorse Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, saying she wasn’t sure it would be helpful.

As Hollywood Life reported, an image circulated claiming to show that Kacey Musgraves had “liked” the tweet from Kid Rock that sparked controversy, but Musgraves spoke out to say that she is tight with Taylor and that the image was a fake.

“Last week I was dragged because of how liberal I am and anyone that knows me knows how outspoken I am about equality and respect,” Musgraves said in statement posted to Twitter. “I’ve connected with Taylor – she knows this is NOT how I feel and we are cool. That was a manipulated image, (I don’t even follow Kid Rock), and I would NEVERRR support any message promoting such disgusting misogyny.”

Musgraves had claimed earlier that her Twitter account had been hacked, leading to some confusion among fans who questioned whether she was being truthful about not liking Kid Rock’s crude tweet. But Musgraves clarified that she had seem the image claiming she liked the tweet and thought it meant her account had been hacked, though later learned that the image itself was fake.

As The Inquisitr reported, a number of celebrities spoke out against Kid Rock after his vulgar attack on Taylor Swift. That included singer Sheryl Crow, who had previously been rumored to have dated Kid Rock. Sports Illustrated swimsuit model turned television host Chrissy Teigen also took aim at Kid Rock for his slam, People magazine noted. She called the 48-year-old singer “pathetic” in a tweet that garnered some viral attention.

Taylor Swift’s fans have also been up in arms over Kid Rock’s slam, taking to Twitter to push back and defend the singer and point out that she is frequently backing charitable causes.