Michael Jackson’s Guilt Is ‘Difficult To Prove,’ Says Pop Star Peter Andre

Australian pop star Peter Andre again defended Michael Jackson, who Wade Robson and James Safechuck accused of sexually abusing them in the controversial HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland. Per Metro, Andre wrote a column for New! Magazine in which he expressed his beliefs.

“I’ve always been open with my views on the subject and I’ve always said that, of course, if he did do the things he is accused of then it’s beyond terrible,” he said. “But what if he didn’t do them?”

Andre pointed out that Jackson was previously accused of sexually abusing children and was cleared of all charges. He highlights that the new allegations from Robson and Safechuck only emerged after the King of Pop’s death and suggests that the previous FBI investigation into Jackson’s alleged abuse — which turned up nothing — is an indicator that the new accusations are likely false.

“He was also acquitted of all 14 counts in court,” he added.

“Of course, that doesn’t mean a crime was never committed, but it does mean it’s difficult to prove someone guilty when they’ve been found innocent.”

Other celebrities appear to believe the allegations against Jackson. Per The Inquisitr, Sheryl Crow suggested she believes the accusations and claims that the music industry and people close to Jackson within it enabled him to abuse children like Robson and Safechuck.

“It’s like a death in the family, you know? It’s sad,” she said in an interview with The Guardian.

“[James Safechuck] was a great kid,” she said, adding that she always wondered where his parents were when Safechuck was on tour with Jackson and Crow.

Sheryl Crow slams parents of ex-tourmate Michael Jackson's 'victims' and star's 'complicit' palshttps://t.co/CTGYjtVGlD — The Sun (@TheSun) August 7, 2019

Loading...

Despite the controversy surrounding the allegations, Dan Reed’s Leaving Neverland received five Emmy nominations: outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program; outstanding documentary or nonfiction special; outstanding sound mixing for a nonfiction program; outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program; and outstanding sound editing for a nonfiction program.

The documentary first premiered at Sundance Film Festival back in January of this year and feedback has been both positive and negative. While Reed defends his work and claims that it was conducted as thoroughly and accurately as possible, others, including the Jackson estate’s lawyers, believe that it is a one-sided portrayal meant to profit off of denigrating Jackson’s legacy.

Per The Inquisitr, Jackson’s former bodyguard Matt Fiddes also believes that the accusations are false and is preparing to release a documentary of his own on the allegations called Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth.