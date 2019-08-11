Kylie Jenner Rocks Plunging Minidress During Vacation In Italy

Kylie Jenner has been having the best birthday weekend ever with her family and friends in southern Italy, and she wants the whole internet to know it.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been posting lots of pictures and videos from her idyllic European vacation, including some from her “perfect day” in the town of Positano. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a particularly sultry photo, where she is seen rocking a white shirt-dress with thin gray stripes. The minidress was unbuttoned low enough to allow her to show off some major skin, and she paired it with a small white waist bag.

Kylie, who turned 22 on August 10, appeared to be caught in a candid moment as she stood near the balcony railing, surrounded by jaw-dropping landscape with the ocean disappearing in the horizon. She rocked a few pieces of jewelry, including a golden watch and some rings, and her nails were painted white.

The beauty mogul wore her dark locks down in her signature sleek style with a side part, and sported a full face of makeup — including perfectly-shaped eyebrows, some subtle contour and blush, and a dark nude lipstick color on her pouty lips.

In that very same post, she added a picture of herself and baby daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with her rapper beau, Travis Scott. Kylie carried the one-year-old in her arms, and the two snuggled up to each other, sharing a sweet kiss. Stormi was adorable in a white t-shirt and some denim shorts, a pair of silver sandals and a tiny green bag. Behind the two of them was the typical Positano landscape, which is one of the most famous picture postcard in Italy’s Almafi Coast.

As seen in her Instagram stories, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was joined by several members of her family and some friends, including Travis, her “momager” Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Scott Disick and his girlfriend, who is also one of Kylie’s best friends, Sofia Richie, and her pal Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. The group all hoped on private jets before heading to Positano, where they went on a boat ride along the coast.

Kylie celebrated her 22nd birthday on Saturday night, having rented a super yacht to host the lavish bash, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Her sisters Kendall, Kim, and Khloe were back home in the U.S., and while Kourtney was also in Italy with her three children, it seems like she decided to skip her younger sibling’s party.