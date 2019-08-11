‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Is Moving Into A New House After Going Public With Boyfriend John Janssen

Her new place reportedly boasts seven bedrooms.

Shannon Beador is relocating after spending the majority of her summer in a home on the beach.

On August 8, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member and mother of three spoke to Bravo TV’s Home & Design and confirmed she will soon be leaving her beach house in Southern California in lieu of another home.

“After Labor Day, I’m moving into a new house that I’m really excited about,” Beador shared.

According to Beador, she absolutely adores her current home on the beach due to its close proximity to the water, and because of all the activities she has access to on the property and nearby.

“There’s a little patio and there’s a patch of grass so we put a ping-pong table there. And then there’s a volleyball court on the sand right in front, and it’s really beautiful,” she said.

Although Beador will surely have a tough time saying goodbye to her beach house, she has a great seven-bedroom estate waiting in the wings, and as she shared with Home & Design, her new home has tons to offer as well, including an outdoor kitchen and a pool, which she hasn’t had for some time. In addition, she appreciates the style of the home, which she described as traditional with a “bit of an edge.”

While Beador recalled being accused of having “grandma taste” by her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Heather Dubrow, she promised her new home was more modern.

In other Shannon Beador news, the longtime reality star recently went public with her new boyfriend, John Janssen, on Instagram and has been sharing tons of photos of the two of them ever since. Most recently, Beador posted a number of images of herself and Janssen in New York City, where she appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night series, Watch What Happens Live.

After going public with Janssen, Beador spoke to People magazine and admitted that she would like to get married again someday, explaining that she would love to be a part of a team.

“I want to have that partnership and be part of a team, and that lacked in my previous marriage,” Beador said.

Beador was previously married to David Beador, with whom she shares her three daughters, Sophie, 18, and twins Stella and Adeline, 15.

To see more of Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.