Miley Cyrus Flaunts Abs In Black Bra, Says ‘Life’s A Climb’ After Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus may have recently split with her husband, Liam Hemsworth, but she’s not letting it show in her latest social media post.

On Sunday, Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram account to share a racy new photo of herself rocking a skimpy little outfit just one day after her split from Liam Hemsworth was confirmed by her rep.

In the sexy snapshot, the former Hannah Montana star wore a tiny black sports bra that flaunted her cleavage, as well as her toned arms, flat tummy, and impressive abs.

Cyrus added a pair of Nike leggings, which she covered up with a pair of black Adidas track pants. She also had on a black baseball cap, which she wore backwards.

Miley wore her long, blonde hair down and styled in messy, loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders. The singer donned a minimal makeup look for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a fresh face, and nude lips.

Cyrus posed with her hand on her head as she scrunched her face up for the picture. In the background of the photo, gorgeous scenery can be spotted. Miley stands in front of green grass and trees, mountains, and a blue sky complete with fluffy, white clouds as she tells fans in the caption that life is a climb.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus confirmed her split from husband Liam Hemsworth via her rep on Saturday night.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy,” the statement read.

In addition, other red flags were also present in the couple’s marriage. Liam had previously stated in an interview that he wanted to have children with Miley in the future.

However, not long after that, Cyrus claimed that she likely never wanted to have children due to the current state of the planet.

“We’re getting handed a piece-of-s— planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that. We don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it,” Cyrus stated, per The Today Show.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus by following the singer on her Instagram account.