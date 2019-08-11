‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Celebrates Boyfriend Steve Lodge’s Birthday Months After Engagement

Vicki Gunvalson's boyfriend proposed in April.

Vicki Gunvalson celebrated her fiancé Steve Lodge’s 61st birthday days ago.

Following the premiere of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the longtime reality star took to her Instagram page to share a photo of Lodge and wish the retired police officer a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to this stud of a man, my ride or die, my best friend, incredible grandfather to our 7 grandchildren and father to our 6 children. I love you to the moon and back and can’t wait to be your wife! I love you!” Gunvalson wrote in the caption of her pic.

Gunvalson and Lodge have been together since early 2016, nearly one year after her split from controversial ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers, who infamously lied about his supposed cancer diagnosis on the show years ago.

Shortly after Gunvalson’s relationship with Lodge began, she’s been quite open with the fact that she was hoping to get married. That said, it wasn’t until earlier this year when she finally got her wish as Lodge got down on one knee at their Orange County home and proposed during a dinner date between the two of them.

Shortly after Lodge proposed, Gunvalson took to her Instagram page and confirmed her exciting news with her online audience.

Following Gunvalson’s engagement, she opened up about her special day and her and Lodge’s wedding plans to Us Weekly magazine.

“He cried and I cried. I was like, ‘Steve this is just perfect. Let me see the ring!’ He showed it to me and it’s incredible. It’s almost flawless. 5.5 carats. It’s literally perfect. It’s gorgeous. He did it right,” Gunvalson gushed.

According to Gunvalson, he purchased her stunning engagement ring in January and was sure to call her two children, Briana Culberson and Michael Wolfsmith, for their blessing before he asked for her hand in marriage.

As for when and where Gunvalson and Lodge will wed, Gunvalson hasn’t confirmed a time but told the magazine that she and Lodge were considering the idea of having their wedding in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, their backyard, or at a winery. Gunvalson also said that when it comes to the size of her and Lodge’s upcoming nuptials, it may just be between them and their families.

To see more of Gunvalson, Lodge, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.