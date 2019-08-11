Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Reflects A Larger Problem With United States Prisons, Says Joel Wertheimer

Since convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein alle gedly took his own life, theories have been floating around about how he was able to do so and whether the death was actually the result of foul play. Per The Inquisitr, the release of a picture purportedly showing Epstein’s body has sparked conspiracies that the financier faked his death.

Global News reports that New York attorney Joel Wertheimer believes that Epstein’s suicide is a reflection of a larger problem with United States prisons. He claims that hundreds of prisoners kill themselves in American jails each year — both high-profile inmates and prisoners outside of the public spotlight.

According to an investigation by the Associated Press, many U.S. jails fail to stop inmate suicides. In 2014, there were 372 reported suicides across 3,000 jails. The report suggests that many of the suicides were linked to patterns of inmate maltreatment and neglect.

“I think people are arguing, with Jeffrey Epstein, that he should have gotten more watch, or that how could this happen while somebody was on suicide watch,” Wertheimer said.

“And the truth is that it happens when people are on suicide watch all the time.”

Per The Inquisitr, a source cited by The Daily Mail newspaper claims that guards at Special Housing Unit at Manhattan Correctional Center, where Epstein was kept, failed to ignore standard procedure the night Epstein died. According to the procedure, guards must check on each inmate at 30-minute intervals around the clock.

Breaking News: Jeffrey Epstein was left alone and not closely monitored before his suicide, in apparent violation of jail procedures, officials said https://t.co/cxxS33zgVN — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 11, 2019

Even more concerning is the fact that authorities claim Epstein attempted suicide on July 23, and sources claim that shortly before his death, Epstein was taken off of suicide watch.

But other sources say that Epstein told guards and other inmates that it wasn’t a suicide attempt — someone had purportedly tried to kill him.

Regardless, CBS News reports that some, including Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, want the parties responsible for Epstein’s suicide to be held accountable. He reportedly sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr Saturday asking the Department of Justice to investigate that alleged suicide and called for the firing of those that were watching over Epstein at the time of his death

“The Department of Justice failed, and today Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators think they might have just gotten one last sweetheart deal,” he wrote. “Every single person in the Justice Department — from your Main Justice headquarters staff all the way to the night-shift jailer — knew that this man was a suicide risk, and that his dark secrets couldn’t be allowed to die with him.”