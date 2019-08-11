There Are Still ‘Thousands And Thousands’ More Documents On Jeffrey Epstein To Be Released, Reporter Says

There are still “thousands and thousands” more documents related to Jeffrey Epstein yet to be released, said the Miami Herald reporter who broke open the story of the billionaire’s controversial sex trafficking conviction.

Reporter Julie K. Brown has been following Epstein’s case for years, publishing a series of stories that uncovered new victims while revealing details of his controversial 2007 conviction for soliciting an underage prostitute. Brown is credited with helping to build the public pressure that led to Epstein’s arrest on a slew of new federal sex trafficking charges. The writer said there will be even more revelations to come after his death this weekend.

Brown appeared on MSNBC on Sunday when she stated those revelations are related to the now-deceased billionaire. as Raw Story reported.

Brown added that just because the federal case against Epstein may now halt with his death, prosecutors remain determined to find justice for his victims.

“I sense that U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Berman in New York is pretty resolute in his effort to find justice for these victims and certainly with all the documents that were released the other day, there’s a lot of angles for him to pursue,” she replied.

“There is so much information in those documents and we have thousands and thousands of more documents that are probably going to be released. There are so many threads of information and evidence and testimony and witnesses that are contained in those documents that he has a lot to work with there.”

Just hours before Epstein’s death in the morning hours on Saturday, a trove of new documents were released related to a civil case against Epstein.

As The Daily Beast reported, a woman named Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Epstein. She claimed he and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell lured her into sexual slavery and ordered her to have sex with a number of Epstein’s rich and powerful friends.

The released documents included a 2016 deposition in which Giuffre claimed that Epstein directed her to have sex with former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and Britain’s Prince Andrew, both of whom Giuffre had previously accused. Both released statements strongly denying the charges.

The deposition also claimed other unnamed powerful men were involved in the sex ring orchestrated by Jeffrey Epstein, including a foreign president, a well-known prime minister and another prince. It was not clear what other documents will be released after the billionaire’s death, or even when they will be made public.