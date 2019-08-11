’90 Day Fiancé’: Avery Mills Talks Sex And Moving To Syria

Season 3 of TLC’s hit reality series, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, premiered last week, and viewers were introduced to Avery Mills, a 19-year-old living with her parents in the United States. On the series, Mills is dating 24-year-old Syria native Omar Albakkaur, a man she met on a Muslim dating website after converting to Islam.

During the show’s first episode, Avery explained her plans to travel to Lebanon to meet Omar, marry him, then move to Syria until she’s able to apply for the K-1 visa to bring her beau to America. Unfortunately for Avery, not everyone is supportive of her decision, according to a new promo clip posted to TLC’s official YouTube channel.

In the clip, Avery is seen meeting with her friend Rachel, whom she previously told about her plan to move to Syria.

“It’s just weird to me that you didn’t tell anyone, then out of the blue you’re like, ‘I’m getting married,'” Rachel says in the clip before another friend interrupts to ask her own questions.

“So, how long are you going to wait to have sex with him?” the second friend questioned.

“B**ch, I don’t know. What the heck?” Avery responded. “We’ll take it slow [because] he’s never kissed anybody before.”

Avery’s response clearly shocks her friends, since the 19-year-old has a reputation for being “really wild in her relationships.” She went on to assure her friends that she hasn’t engaged in any reckless activities since converting to Islam and that Omar doesn’t judge her on her past.

While chatting with Newsweek, Avery said she knows she’ll face a bit of backlash for her decision to step away from her Christian upbringing to lead a Muslim life, but she’s prepared for the comments and doesn’t really care what people have to say about her or her life choices.

“I have never cared about what people thought in the past. No one can sway my decision on my choices,” she told Newsweek. “I really make my own path and I’ll tell them that.”

Avery’s mother will be traveling with her to Lebanon to meet Omar, and in another promo clip, she’s seen breaking into tears before walking away from her daughter and her almost son-in-law. Avery’s mother is concerned about her daughter moving to war-torn Syria and feels blindsided by the sudden revelation.

Fans of Avery and Omar can watch the rest of their story unfold on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which airs on TLC on Sundays.