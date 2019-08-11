Kylie Jenner Posts Photos Of Her, Travis Scott & Baby Stormi In Italy On Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday has truly been a family affair.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has been in Italy over the past few days in celebration of her birthday, which was on Saturday, August 10. The Inquisitr previously shared that Jenner was joined in Italy by her boyfriend Travis Scott,27 and their daughter Stormi Webster,1. Jenner’s mom Kris and friends Scott Disick and Sofia Richie also joined the family on the trip.

While many of Jenner’s close loved ones were with her for her birthday, the makeup mogul took to her Instagram page to share intimate moments between her and her little family. Jenner shared photos of her, Scott and Stormi in Positano. In the first photo, Stormi is sitting on Jenner’s lap as the two enjoy a bowl of green olives. In the second photo, the three have their backs to the camera as they walk through the streets of Positano, with Jenner carrying Stormi in one hand and holding Scott’s hand in another. In the third photo, Jenner and the “SICKO MODE” rapper are cuddled up on a balcony that overlooks the city, with Scott’s head down and Jenner looking away from the camera.

At the time of writing, Jenner’s post received more than 1.3 million likes. The photo also received more than 4,000 comments under the post.

“The Websters,” one follower wrote.

“Living lavish as you should,” another follower chimed in.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared photos on Instagram from her birthday. On Saturday, Jenner shared a photo of herself wearing a hot pink feathered mini dress from The Attico, which is priced at $4,569, per HollywoodLife. She also wore a two-tier diamond necklace and paired the look with neon green shades. In the photo slideshow, Jenner showed the highlights of her birthday, which included a breakfast spread, pineapple cocktails and a plethora of yellow and white balloons in her hotel room.

Loading...

While the family vacation is seemingly all about Jenner’s special day, many of her fans speculated that she and Scott were actually planning to get married in Italy. HL reports that an airport employee was seen loading a white feathered dress on Jenner’s flight from Van Nuys to Italy. The dress is from Oscar De La Renta’s Spring 2020 Bridal Collection and was reportedly bought for a “special occasion.”

“If he proposes there imma flip,” one follower commented under the photo slideshow of the family together.

Fans of Kylie Jenner can follow the reality star on Instagram for more updates.