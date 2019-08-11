Farrah Abraham’s Metallic-Gold Outfit Called Hideous By Horrified Fans

Farrah Abraham isn’t receiving the best feedback to her recent red carpet look. The former Teen Mom OG star attended Beautycon in Los Angeles, California last night with her 10-year-old daughter, Sophia. Farrah seemed pumped about her soirée, with Instagram stories showing her getting glammed up, although her fans have been proving less enthusiastic about the whole affair.

Negative comments centering around Farrah’s gold-metallic ensemble showed up on her own Instagram account and over in Daily Mail‘s coverage of Farrah’s appearance. Both the newspaper and the star’s social media showcased an unusual outfit from Farrah: she wore a tailored pair of pants matching a strapless and cleavage-flaunting top, with the latter boasting feather flourishes around the shoulders. The outfit was showing less skin than is usually seen on Farrah, but the bold hues and tight fit made up for the two-piece’s covered-up nature.

Farrah’s Instagram followers didn’t seem too impressed.

“That’s a terrible color on you. Hate the outfit,” one fan wrote with others agreeing.

“Outfit looks horrible, looks like cheap crape [sic] paper,” another added.

Another user couldn’t seem to help themselves from taking a stab at Farrah overall – the star has caused major controversy with her internet-circulated sex tapes and raunchy social media updates than can enter topless or nude territory.

“That outfit is as cheap as you,” they wrote.

More vulgar comments were left, including one that told the star she resembled a “urine sample.”

Over in Daily Mail’s comments section, feedback likewise seemed to be giving Farrah the thumbs-down.

“Is she wearing one of Dolly Parton’s old stage outfits? She is hideous,” a user wrote with over 310 others agreeing.

“She looked a lot better before all the surgery and implants” was a comment bringing in 298 upvotes.

Loading...

While this remark seemed less focused on the outfit, it was voicing negativity over the various cosmetic procedures that Farrah has undergone. Abraham has been open about going under the knife, with admissions of a nose job and breast surgery. She has also live streamed less invasive procedures, with Daily Mail reporting in 2018 that Farrah shared her “designer vagina” procedure to social media. Just yesterday, Farrah took to the platform to share footage of herself receiving butt injections.

Feedback on Farrah’s Instagram wasn’t exclusively negative, with some fans sending the mother of one heart emoji and praise. There’s no denying that Farrah has, however, faced accusations that she somehow pays for positive reviews. The suspicions seem reinforced by these comments showing up shortly after Farrah posts, only to find themselves sinking down the comments section as less flattering remarks rack up likes.

Fans wishing to see more of Farrah should follow her Instagram.