Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Pays Over $200,000 A Year To Look Her Best

Jennifer Aniston reportedly isn't afraid to drop a hefty pile of cash to look her infamously beautiful and ageless self.

Jennifer Aniston has aged notoriously well and although she recently turned 50-years-old, she doesn’t look much older than she did when she played Rachel Green on the hit sitcom Friends. How does she look so good as if she hasn’t aged at all over the years? Apparently, being incredibly wealthy helps. Aniston reportedly pays over $200,000 per year to continue looking her best and takes proper care of herself, according to International Business Times. Beauty doesn’t come cheap.

Aniston has always been particularly famous for her long, perfectly styled hair with blonde highlights. Those highlights reportedly cost approximately $973. But what costs even more is her skincare regimen. She uses high-end facial products including oils and serums to keep her skin looking young, fresh, and wrinkle-free. These products cost around $1,581 for just one month’s regimen.

But it’s not just physical appearance that Aniston takes very seriously. She also makes her physical health a high priority and spends quite a bit of cash to keep herself fit and healthy. She invests time and money into yoga, exercise, and customized healthy meals. She even has a diet coach who helps her stay on track and choose the meals that are going to keep her looking and feeling her best. Thanks to her exorbitant amount of money, she also has the ability to work with the best fitness instructors who keep her in shape. With all of this physical health and fitness costs combined, she spends around $3,892 a month.

The actress doesn’t neglect her mental health, which is arguably just as important as physical fitness. She also goes to therapy sessions on a regular basis, but it wasn’t revealed just how much she spends on those.

Unlike a lot of famous Hollywood actors and actresses, Aniston hasn’t had much plastic surgery done which has allowed her to age gracefully and naturally. According to a close pal of the actress, her friends hope that she continues to invest her money into her health and not get carried away with plastic surgery to stop time. They also praised Aniston for managing to age better than Angelina Jolie, who her former husband Brad Pitt cheated on her with.