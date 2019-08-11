‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Is Reportedly Trying To Bring Missy Pool To The Cast For Season 12

Missy Pool is the ex-girlfriend of LuAnn de Lesseps' ex-husband, Tom D'Agostino, Jr.

Is Ramona Singer attempting to sabotage LuAnn de Lesseps by bringing someone her ex-husband used to date to the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City?

According to an August 9 report from Hollywood Life, Singer is allegedly doing her best to convince Bravo TV executives to add Missy Pool to the series for Season 12 because she knows how much of a challenge it would be for de Lesseps to be on a show alongside her.

As a source close to the cast explained, Singer believes it would be quite frustrating for de Lesseps to be featured alongside Pool because Pool used to date her former husband, Tom D’Agostino, Jr.

“Tom dated and married Lu briefly, and she and Lu do not get along,” the source said. “Missy has had some conversations with the people at RHONY and seems open to it.”

De Lesseps married D’Agostino, Jr. in December 2016 after tons of backlash from her co-stars, some of whom believed he had been unfaithful to her. Their marriage didn’t last, and in August 2017, de Lesseps confirmed on Twitter that the two of them had decided to go their separate ways after just months of marriage.

“Ramona knows that having Missy join would be great for TV. Ramona and Lu aren’t in the best of places, and Ramona would like another ally for herself,” the source continued.

According to the insider, Singer thinks Pool would be a great fit for the show and has reportedly made an introduction between her and those in charge of hiring cast members in an effort to get her cast for Season 12, which begins filming at the end of this month.

Although the entire cast of Season 11 is expected to return for Season 12, the source said there may be one or two more cast members added to the show to “spice things up.”

During the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, de Lesseps was accused by many of being self-absorbed and unconcerned with the lives of her co-stars. However, as fans later learned, de Lesseps was focusing solely on herself in an effort to remain sober following a controversial arrest in December 2017.

Following Season 11, de Lesseps and her co-stars appeared to get to a better place during the three-part reunion.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime early next year, but a premiere date has not yet been set.