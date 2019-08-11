Ariana Grande Shows Love To Miley Cyrus Following Liam Hemsworth Break-Up

The "boyfriend" singer took to Cyrus' Instagram comments to reach out following her breakup from actor Liam Hemsworth.

Ariana Grande supported fellow pop star Miley Cyrus Sunday following news that Cyrus and her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, have called it quits.

After news that Cyrus was found locking lips with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter, Cyrus took to Instagram to post a photo in front of the Dolomites, a popular mountain range in Italy. Cyrus, who was clad in a black sports bra and Adidas joggers, shared a cryptic message about change that fans speculated was about her breakup with Hemsworth.

But Grande had nothing but love for Cyrus.

“I love you,” Grande commented on the photo.

Grande has had her fair share of public breakups over the past few years, so she might have an idea how Cyrus is feeling.

The “boyfriend” singer poked fun at her past public romances in November of last year when she dropped “thank u, next,” the lead single from her 2019 album of the same name.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter and actress notably had a very public romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson following the singers breakup with the late Mac Miller in May 2018.

Grande and Davidson were spotted together publicly for the first time just a few days after Grande took to her Instagram to announce that she and the late rapper, who died in September of 2018 of a suspected drug overdose, had split, per NME.

Davidson and Grande took things further when they confirmed their engagement in June, just about a month after the couple started dating. But it wasn’t to be. By October, the announcment came that the couple had called it quits, according to NME.

Cyrus, meanwhile, had been dating Hemsworth on and off since the two played love interests in the 2010 movie “The Last Song.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth broke up just about eight months after the two wed in a private and secret wedding ceremony with friends and family at their home in Tennessee, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Following news of the split, Cyrus was spotted poolside in Italy in a steamy make-out session with Kaitlynn Carter, who, according to E! News, decided to recently call her romance off after they, too, were married last year. However, according to E! News, despite a wedding ceremony, Jenner and Carter were never legally married.

According to the E! News report, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer and the “Hunger Games” actor have reportedly been drifting apart. Hemsworth has wanted to settle down while Cyrus has been relaunching her music career, going on tour in the process.

Cyrus released a six-track EP called “SHE IS COMING” earlier this year, and has since said that she plans to release more new music.