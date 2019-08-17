American Model Joy Corrigan Exposes Major Skin In New Instagram Pic

When it comes to totally killing it with one’s hot bikini snaps on Instagram, American bombshell Joy Corrigan deserves a mention, because she knows exactly how to infuse style and sexiness to titillate her fans.

That’s what she did in her recent photograph where she was featured rocking a skimpy bikini, one which allowed her to flaunt major skin.

The model posed for the picture by turning her back toward the camera — a move through which she flaunted ample sideboob while putting her bare back on full display.

The model let her hair down and wore minimal makeup while she turned her face and looked straight into the camera to strike a very sexy pose. In the caption, Joy informed her fans that the sexy bikini was from the clothing brand Indah while the snap was captured by Los Angeles-based fashion photographer, Holly Parker.

Within less than 30 minutes of going live, the picture has amassed more than 2,200 likes and about a hundred comments where fans and followers praised the hottie for her sexy snap and showered her with compliments.

Apart from her fans and followers, some of Joy’s fellow models also liked the picture, including Lizzie Rovsek and Claudia Salinas among others.

“Wow, you’re a goddess,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“Princess!! Let me be your prince,” another fan expressed his wishful thinking.

Meanwhile, a third fan, who seems to be a big fan of the model, wrote that he is in love with her and would like to marry her.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “too beautiful,” “extremely sexy,” “hot af,” “simply wow,” and “stunning” to describe the model’s beauty. The remaining fans used hearts, kiss, and fire emoji to express their admiration for the stunner.

Before posting the bikini picture, Joy treated her fans to very sultry snap where she was seen dressed up in a neon-green bikini that allowed her to accentuate her enviable figure and set pulses racing.

She wore hair down and opted for golden hoop earrings to keep it stylish and sexy. Per the geotag, the snap was captured at the Montauk Beach House — a boutique hotel situated in Montauk, New York.

As of this writing, the picture has amassed more than 7,000 likes and close to 300 comments. Fellow models Zita Vass, CoryAnne Roberts, Cina, and Anne V also liked the snap.

In an interview with Maxim, Joy revealed the type of men that she likes and said that she’s “really attracted to a guy who can make [her] laugh, play an instrument or beat [her] in chess.”