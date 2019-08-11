Mystery Surrounds Why Jeffrey Epstein ‘Left Alone, Not Closely Monitored’ On Night Of His Death, ‘NYT’ Reports

The death of politically connected pedophile Jeffery Epstein remains shrouded in mystery and a fog of unanswered questions.

On Saturday, guards charged with monitoring politically connected pedophile Jeffrey Epstein failed to follow proper procedures on the night that the 66-year-old Epstein died, as The Inquisitr reported. Epstein allegedly hung himself inside his cell.

On Sunday, a The New York Times report confirmed that Epstein — being held without bail on sex trafficking charges in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center — was “left alone and not closely monitored” on Friday night and on Saturday morning.

However, the question regarding why a series of protocols to prevent violence against inmates, including inmate suicides, were not followed for Epstein remains unanswered.

Epstein first allegedly attempted suicide on July 23, The Times reported. Somehow, though, Epstein was judged by corrections officials to no longer be a danger to himself after a mere six days. At that time, Epstein was removed from suicide watch.

The mysteries around Epstein’s strange treatment by authorities do not end there, however, according to the report by Times correspondents Katie Benner, Danielle Ivory and Richard A. Oppel Jr.

Protocol requires inmates who have recently been removed from suicide watch must be placed in a shared cell with another inmate present. Epstein, however, was held in a solitary confinement cell, and the required checks on his status were not performed at the standard 30 minute intervals.

Exterior of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, where Jeffrey Epstein was being held when he died allegedly by suicide. Chris Hondros / Getty Images

Epstein was accused of operating an international sex trafficking ring, luring and holding young women and underage girls as sex slaves. While no one else has yet been charged with a crime in connection with Epstein’s sex ring, the multimillionaire was highly connected to the upper echelons of social and political power.

As New York Magazine reported, his vast array of rich and famous friends included Donald Trump, as well as former President Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew, prominent defense lawyer and legal scholar Alan Dershowitz, filmmaker and comedian Woody Allen, and dozens more.

In 2015, the Gawker news and gossip site obtained and published what it called Epstein’s “little black book,” a handwritten address book compiled by Epstein that contained contact information for Trump, Dershowitz, Clinton, and many others, including Hollywood actors Alec Baldwin, Ralph Fiennes, and Griffin Dunne, as well as the now-deceased U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy, and former Israeli Prime Minster Ehud Barak.

“There are probably quite a few important people, powerful people, who are sweating it out right now,” said Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown — who has covered the Epstein case extensively, said in an interview shortly after Epstein’s arrest in July 6. “We’ll have to wait and see whether Epstein is going to name names.”

But as Fox News reported Saturday, Epstein’s many high-profile friends and acquaintances are now likely to be “breathing a sigh of relief” now that the accused sex trafficker is dead.