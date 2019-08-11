‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Stuns On The Red Carpet, Shows Off Long Hair With Daughter Amelia Hamlin

Lisa Rinna has been experimenting with different looks for the past several months.

Lisa Rinna and her daughter, Amelia Hamlin, attended the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday, August 10 and during the event, Rinna stunned on the red carpet while posing alongside her 18-year-old daughter.

In photos, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was seen wearing a leopard-print pantsuit as her was pulled back in a loose pony tail with her hangs parted on each side of her face. Meanwhile, her daughter, who she shares with husband Harry Hamlin, posed in a white silk minidress and black pumps.

One day after the event, Rinna shared a series of photos of herself and Hamlin on the red carpet, one of which gave fans an up-close look at her gorgeous hairstyle.

“We call her Chrissy. With a pony,” the 56-year-old Rinna said with her solo shot on Instagram.

“Hi Chrissy, you’re stunning!” Dorit Kemsley said in response to the image.

In the comments section of another photo, Rinna received tons of kind messages from her other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp, all of whom were very impressed with her look.

“Fabulous,” Jayne wrote.

“Omg STUNNING,” Richards said.

“Beauties,” added Mellencamp of Rinna and her model daughter.

Rinna’s oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin, did not appear to be in attendance at the event on Saturday night.

Amelia Gray Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019. Araya Diaz / Getty Images

While Rinna used to be known for her signature bob, she has been experimenting with different looks over the past several months and in June, when she and her co-stars filmed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, she was seen rocking a shoulder-length blonde style.

In the coming months, Rinna and her co-stars are expected to begin filming the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but when it comes to the cast, it is hard to say who will be returning. Although there is no reason to believe that Rinna or any of her co-stars won’t be back, Lisa Vanderpump has already confirmed her exit from the series.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series will recall, Vanderpump announced she was leaving the cast after nine seasons in early June, just before the reunion was filmed, and decided to skip the taping of the reunion. Since then, she’s been in production on the eighth season of her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.