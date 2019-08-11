Lady Gaga To Donate To 162 Classrooms In Communities Where Recent Mass Shootings Took Place

The singer, actress and mental health advocate pledged to fund classroom projects in cities impacted by recent tragedies.

Pop star, actress, and philanthropist Lady Gaga announced on social media Saturday that she would donate to schools in El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio, and Gilroy, California following recent mass shootings in those cities.

Gaga said she would donate to 162 classrooms through an organization called Donors Choose, which per Fox News, is an organization where teachers can fundraise to raise money for classroom projects.

“My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve. Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves,” she said on Facebook on Friday in a post she titled “A note to Dayton, El Paso, and Gilroy.”

In the Facebook post, Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germonatta, also said that in light of these shootings that people should make sure they are checking in on the mental health of friends and family who may be struggling. The singer has been a longtime advocate of talking about mental health.

In a speech the “A Star is Born” actress gave in November of last year, she talked about how her past struggles with mental illness had led to her losing her “inner voice,” per a report from USA Today.

Lady Gaga will fund 162 classrooms in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy in wake of mass shootings https://t.co/UZePwLHCA1 pic.twitter.com/JdgnR0hXnN — The Hill (@thehill) August 11, 2019

The “Shallow” singer also teamed up with Prince William in 2017 to help encourage people to open up and discuss mental health issues, per The BBC. The two, who both admitted to varying degrees of past struggles with their own mental health, talked about changing the culture and stigma around mental illness.

Loading...

According to the report from Fox News, Gaga will fund 162 classrooms in total, which include 125 in El Paso, 23 in Gilroy, and 14 in Dayton to memorize those killed in the recent mass killings in the areas that left dozens dead.

Gaga, who is known to fans as “Mother Monster,” is no stranger to charity work. The singer is the head of the Born This Way Foundation, an organization that she founded in 2011 to help at-risk LGBTQ+ youth. The organization is named after the singer’s album and track of the same name, which likewise celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

The 33-year-old Oscar winner said that she hoped her donations would help inspire the students in the cities and bring their dreams to life.