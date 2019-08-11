Lisa Vanderpump Is Focused On Positivity After Quitting ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Lisa Vanderpump is moving forward after a tough year.

Lisa Vanderpump had a very tough year, but she’s doing her best to stay focused on the many positive aspects of her life as her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars prepare to reunite for filming on Season 10.

During an interview with Hollywood Life at the headquarters for her Vanderpump Dogs Foundation on August 9, Vanderpump said that in addition to her work for animals, she’s also busy with her new restaurant in Las Vegas, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

Although Vanderpump has a lot on her plate, especially now that Vanderpump Rules is in production on its upcoming eighth season, she confirmed she is feeling sad about her decision to leave her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While Vanderpump said that her co-stars made it impossible for her to remain on the cast of the hit Bravo TV reality series, she also pointed out that she was “instrumental in the show right from the beginning” before noting that she has no regrets about her decision to cut ties with the show.

“To me, when I started that journey, it was a pleasure and it was supposed to be fun, it was documenting our lives, and suddenly to be involved in a situation where six people are against you,” she explained.

During the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump’s co-stars accused her of leaking a negative story that pointed to cast member Dorit Kemsley, saying that she abandoned her Chihuahua-mix, Lucy, who she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. As fans will recall, Kemsley chose to re-home the animal because it had been nipping at her two young children and badly bit her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

Loading...

While Vanderpump denied having done any such thing, and even took and passed a lie detector test in an effort to prove to her co-stars that she was innocent, the cast remained skeptical and pointed out that the story in question included details, and slang, that could have only been shared by Vanderpump or her Vanderpump Dogs staff.

Looking back on the drama, Vanderpump said that while the controversy of how the story got out became the main focus of the ninth season, it should have been the dog’s well-being that was the main concern of her co-stars.

“I’ve found with the whole Housewives stuff, they lost the plot. The whole thing was about the dog. Suddenly they turn it into this kind of negative conversation. It was about the dog and that’s what it always should’ve been about,” she shared.