‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Sizzles In Black And White Bikini

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga isn’t afraid to flaunt the body she works hard for to get on Instagram, and today she treated her 1.8 million followers to a sizzling bikini selfie in a double update.

In the first snap she shared, Gorga rocked a simple black and white string bikini that flaunted her voluptuous curves. Her hair was down in beachy waves, and she paired a smoky eye with a nude lip for a glam look. She had one hand tangled up in her hair in a seductive pose and completed the look with a pair of hoop earrings. The snap was closely cropped, so Gorga’s toned legs weren’t visible.

In the second shot, however, Gorga shared another bikini picture — in an entirely different bikini. She rocked a halter-style bikini top with a tie in the middle for a retro vibe. Her cleavage was on full display in the sassy style, and the bottoms were simple string bikini bottoms with red ties on either side.

Gorga looked tanned, toned, and gorgeous in the shot, and was sipping on a vibrant orange drink to quench her thirst on a sunny day.

In the caption for the double update, she shared a sassy message with her followers, implying that she was the one in charge — always.

Her fans loved the sizzling update, and the snaps received over 18,300 likes, including a like from The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge.

Her followers couldn’t handle the sexy snaps, and told Gorga so in the comments.

“We are literally not WORTHY” one follower said.

Another fan simply said “Yessss Queen.”

Another follower offered Gorga compliments on both her exterior and interior beauty.

Loading...

“You are so smoking hot!!!!! What I love about you is not only the outside but the inside; you have so much class and composure I admire.”

Though Gorga has posted several bikini shots over the course of the summer, she’s also been using her Instagram to promote various brands or products she’s involved with.

On July 31, the reality television star shared a coupon code she had for a facial kit by the brand Borghese.

And, just a few days ago, she stunned fans with a shot of herself in yoga pants that hugged all her curves and a yellow sports bra that flaunted her cleavage for an ad promoting Boombod, a weight-loss shot.

Gorga’s fans always shower her with compliments, but her husband, Joey Gorga, always seems to chime in as well. On the shot of Gorga in the yellow sports bra, her husband commented, “I loved taking this picture, she looked so hot.”